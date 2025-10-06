Early Prime Day deals are already pretty stellar with the HyperX Quadcast S gaming mic dropping down to its best-ever price

Save $80 HyperX Quadcast S: was $159.99 now $79.99 at Amazon With the HyperX Quadcast S, you don't have to choose between looks and quality, as you get both. The microphone is half a decade old now, so a tad expensive full price, but a bit of a steal all the way down to $80. Key specs: Cardiod Omnidirectional, bi-directional, and stereo | 48 kHz sample rate | 16-bit depth | 710 g

October Prime Day might not be here (officially) until tomorrow, and yet we've already seen some bits of tech hit their best-ever price. If you're in need of a good gaming mic and/or fancy doing some streaming, the HyperX Quadcast S is an excellent choice right now.

That's because you can find it on Amazon for just $80. You don't even need to sign up for Amazon Prime to get this deal. That is half off its MSRP and even better value than the pretty great mid-range NZXT Capsule Elite.

The HyperX Quadcast S may use the same audio specs as the previous Quadcast, but, as we say in our review, "even with no significant change, the Quadcast S is still one of the better streaming microphones you can buy".

If you want the latest and greatest, the HyperX Quadcast 2 S is also on sale (down to $145), and this comes with a higher bit rate, sleeker look, and slightly smaller size. However, for the money, I'd be going for the older model.

Importantly, the Quadcast S is an excellent and clear-sounding mic that sounds great even on low gain. We did notice plosive sounds are a bit louder than we may want, as the internal pop filter isn't quite catching everything, but it still sounds crisp even with a little too much 'p' in some words.

The anti-vibration shock mount, quick mute button, and on-mic gain control make this microphone perfect for being placed on a desk. You don't need to set it up on an arm to stop it from making background noise as you game or stream.

We have crowned the Quadcast S as the best-looking microphone for gaming, and for good reason. It's super colorful, with RGB hexagons taking up the top half of the microphone. This RGB can be adjusted via the HyperX Ngenuity software, and it all turns off when muted, giving you a clear sign when your audience/friends can hear you.

It helps that the microphone is also intuitive and easy to use, working on PC, PlayStation, and Mac, alongside a suite of software like OBS and Discord. It's a relatively plug-and-play microphone that sounds both loud and clear. What more could you want now that it's half off?

