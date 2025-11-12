Save 26% ($7.01) Amazon Basics USB Condenser Microphone: was $26.99 now $19.98 at Amazon At its full price of $27, this microphone is still a bit of a steal. With 26% shaved off the top, it's the single best value microphone I've been able to find over the entirety of Amazon. <p><strong>Key specs: Condenser | Cardioid | 50 Hz - 20,000 Hz Key specs: Condenser | Cardioid | 50 Hz - 20,000 Hz

I'm as surprised as you are, but the Amazon Basics microphone is genuinely good. Our Andy gave it 86% in his review, as while it's not the best microphone in the world, it's so darn cheap and so darn decent at what it does, it can't be ignored as a budget value proposition.

Even at full price, this little beauty is remarkably cheap, and now you can pick it up for less than $20 at Amazon. That's just a third of the price of a standard big-budget game, and it can be here in just a few days.

Outside of this microphone having surprisingly solid audio and a sturdy build, it's easy to set up and very no-nonsense. There's no software to mess with (which is both a positive and a negative), and it all works from just a single cable.

It also comes with a quick mute button, which is pretty handy when you're in a heated game of Arc Raiders and your partner calls to let you know that dinner is ready... or so I'm told. It does have a pretty strange tilting stand, which may take a little while to get used to, though.

Above: The Amazon Basics USB condenser microphone recorded from a desktop position.

As we say in our Amazon Basics USB Condenser Microphone review, "I wasn't expecting a whole lot from the Amazon Basics mic, but I'm pleased to report it's been nothing but a pleasure to test. While you only get the bare minimum of features, it's brilliant at its one goal in life—capturing great audio for a very, very reasonable price."

Without any software, you don't get smart built-in noise cancelling. Keep it away from anything particularly loud, though, and your vocals should come through clear and strong.

All of this earned the Amazon Basics mic an instant spot in our best gaming microphone guide, and at that price point, I can't see it being swapped out for some time. You may only be saving a couple of dollars, but it's wild to think it's so cheap that it works out to more than a quarter off. Still, saving the price of a (pretty expensive) coffee on your order is nothing to sniff at.