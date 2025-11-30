I still might not be used to the sound of my own voice, but getting a proper microphone has certainly helped in that regard. It's also proven valuable for communication in hectic multiplayer games, late-night Discord calls, and even the odd video.

If you fancy an upgrade to your sound, and are on a budget, NZXT's rather great Capsule Elite punches above its weight and is just $50 in the Amazon Cyber Monday sales.

We're curating all the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here

This USB microphone is seriously easy to set up, just requiring a single free port on your rig, and it's an intuitive one to control, too. NZXT's software is cleanly laid out, and the mic has a simple volume dial and mute button for quick control. With a recording rate of 192 kHz and a frequency response between 50 to 20,000 Hz, it's got strong, full-bodied sound, perfect for rich audio.

If you want to directly monitor the mic, it's also got a 3.5 mm audio jack, but NZXT has kept it simple here. We think it's a standout choice for podcasters and content creators, due to its ease of use and great sound.

You can hear a sample from it below.

One caveat we did spot in testing is that the Capsule Elite has a plastic chassis, which feels much cheaper than its rich sound. If you are one to travel around with your mic, or are a tad clumsy, it may not be the best choice.

We also noticed that, whilst the stand is highly adjustable, it's also a tad weird. It screws into the mic, like a monitor arm, and doesn't quite sit straight. It's a sturdy metal base, even though it looks crooked.

Comparing it to $100 mics, our Reece earlier this year said the Capsule Elite is "a fantastic USB microphone with stellar price to performance thanks to top-notch audio and noise suppression with the sacrifice of a plastic chassis." It may not feel the highest quality, but it sounds it, and is a solid pick even at double its current price.