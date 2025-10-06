Best October Prime Day Deals Live — The best PC gaming hardware deals dug up by our experts as we find them
We're hitting the Big Deal Days sales, with already impressive discounts on GPUs, gaming laptops, PCs, SSDs, and monitors to name but a few!
I've been covering Prime Day since it was a single day, once a year, and Black Friday while we were still marking discounts on stone tablets. And my team and I are hard at it once more this October Prime Day, whether that's for the Amazon Big Deal Days deals, or the host of gaming laptop, PC, graphics cards, gaming monitors, SSDs, or gaming peripherals on sale at the likes of Newegg, Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, and the rest.
The PC Gamer hardware team is packed full of hardware experts, with decades of tech testing experience, and we spend all year putting the latest hardware through its paces so we can recommend the best and the best value kit you should be spending your money on.
I'll be updating this live deals blog with a rolling feed throughout the week to help you find the perfect products to upgrade your PC gaming setup without having to break the bank.
The hottest Prime Day deals right now:
Featuring full-body ergonomic support, your spine will rest easy. Now boasting an additional discount on top of an already very affordable price point, your wallet will thank you, too. Use code "FTTE367" at checkout to get the full discount.
Key specs: 90-160° recline | Lumbar pillow | 2D armrests | Fabric (Black)
Yup, that's nearly a $500 saving on a machine we were already pretty impressed with in terms of pricing. That makes it an easy recommendation though there are a couple caveats I ought to note here so you get the full picture. Our favorite thing about this machine is the excellent 1080p gaming performance you get, but what you don't get is a good memory/SSD config. At3 16 GB DDR5 it's not bad on the capacity front, but it's single channel. You're also only getting a 512 GB SSD for the money, which is pretty miserly. But at this price, with that performance, I can confidently say it's not an issue.
Key specs: Ryzen 7 250 | RTX 5060 (115 W) | 16 GB DDR5-5600 (single channel) | 512 GB SSD | 60 Wh battery
This is as cheap as I've ever seen an RTX 5070 gaming PC. Admittedly you'll want to upgrade RAM kit ASAP as it's only single-channel—just the one DIMM. But once that's sorted you have a mighty capable current-gen mid-range RIG for a budget price.
Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RTX 5070 | 16 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD
For anyone looking for a cheap, spacious drive offering serious performance, this is a genuinely brilliant SSD for the money. Our review of the 4 TB version clearly shows just how good it is.
Key specs: NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s read | 6,500 MB/s write
Price check: Newegg $78.00
Although the RTX 5070 is a good deal faster than its predecessor, the RTX 4070, it's less of an upgrade compared to the RTX 4070 Super. DLSS 4 just about tips the balance in favor of the newer model, though, and this particular deal is nicely under MSRP. Use promo code FTTE682 to get the full discount.
Key specs: 6144 shaders | 2542 MHz boost | 12 GB GDDR7
RTX 5070 price check: Amazon $542.05 | Best Buy $542.99 | Walmart $549 | B&H Photo $549.99
Our Dave's absolute favorite Razer gaming laptop is somehow getting cheaper and cheaper, proving that some deals just keep going. In his Blade 14 review he said it's "a huge improvement over last year's model, and there's now no other gaming laptop I'd want to have my digits on or spend my money on." And he stands by that. I've asked him, and everything. It's incredibly portable, gorgeous to behold, and pretty much the most desirable lappy on the planet right now. How's that for a deal?
Key specs: RTX 5070 | Ryzen AI 9 365 | 14-inch | 120 Hz OLED | 1800p | 32 GB LPDDR5X-8000 | 1 TB SSD |
With its special launch price of $949, the MSI MAG 321UPX was already by far the cheapest of the new generation of gorgeous high-pixel density 4K gaming OLEDs. But you can already get for $50 off. It makes most 27-inch 1440p OLEDs look painfully overpriced. It may be out of stock when you click through, but it's worth checking back for this great deal.
Key specs: 32-inch | 4K | 240 Hz | QD-OLED | 0.03 ms
The RX 9070 is one of AMD's better GPUs for many years and is not that much slower than the XT version. It's been so popular that it's taken months for the price to drop to AMD's MSRP. Now at a similar price as the RTX 5070, Nvidia has proper competition in this segment.
Key specs: 3584 shaders | 2520 MHz boost | 16 GB GDDR6
RX 9070 price check: Walmart $549.99 | Amazon $579.99 | Best Buy $639.99 | B&H Photo $639.99
This Asus monitor is pretty much the lowest you will want to go for any gaming rig right now, but it's awfully cheap, making it a perfect secondary monitor or primary screen for a budget setup. This 120 Hz Full HD monitor comes with a 1 ms response time, so it should be plenty snappy for games too.
Key specs: 23.8-inch | 1080p | 120 Hz | 1 ms
If you did a double take, you're in good company. This HP machine is the first RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop I've seen drop below the $1,500 mark, even if it's only by a single cent. That's a remarkably powerful GPU (here in top-wattage spec), combined with a chonky eight-core AMD chip and a pleasingly well-weighted 1200p display, which means it should have no issue spitting out plenty of frames to make the most of its 165 Hz refresh rate. The RAM is a little meagre at 16 GB, and the SSD is very small, but both can be upgraded with relative ease—and compromises have to be made somewhere at this price.
Key specs: RTX 5070 Ti | Ryzen AI 7 H 350 | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 16 GB RAM | 512 GB SSD |
If you thought Hall effect keyboards were expensive...
Allow me to dissuade you from that particular misapprehension, because those magnetic switches don't automatically have to mean a gaming keyboard that stretches into triple figures.
In fact, this one won't even cost more than $50. I've used the Gamakay NS68 a bunch in the office and though it could do with some extra damping in there to give you a more satisfying thock it's an impressive wee board for the little more you'll spend on it.
This is our absolute fave budget gaming keyboard right now, and even when it's not on sale it's still a great value pick. It might be dinky, but it packs Hall effect switches under some nice PBT keycaps, so you can make use of all the rapid trigger your heart desires.
Key specs: Wired | 8 KHz | Hall effect | Hot swappable
Everyone's got a bottom...
...but not everyone can afford a Secretlab Titan Evo.
This is where the best budget gaming chair comes into its own. The Corsair TC100 Relaxed has been our favorite budget seat for so long you'd think our review chair would be a pile of ripped cloth and a few castors by now. Not so, the chair still looks as good today as it did when we first put it together in the office.
And now that it's getting close to its cheapest ever price, at just $160 at Newegg, it's a whole lot of gaming chair for not a lot of cash. Especially when you consider the Secretlab will set you back near $600.
You always need more space
It's as true if you have a gaming laptop with just a 512 GB SSD or a big rig with a couple terabytes already installed; you always need more storage space. Games aren't getting any smaller, after all!
And this might just be your best opportunity to grab some affordable storage right now, because the rise and rise of AI data centers is potentially going to create a "pricing apocalypse". So that means, if you want to get in on SSDs worth just 5₵ per GB now might be the time to act.
A little slow and a little toasty, this 1 TB drive simple can't be beat on price. A decent place to store your OS, plus a few not too huge games from your Steam library.
Price check: Amazon $59.95
Even without DRAM, this remains a pretty speedy Gen 4.0 drive. Sure, the write speed will only reach up to 6500 MB/s, which is a few steps behind the advertised read speed of up to 7400 MB/s, but that's far from the slowest SSD you could pick up for the money.
You might not know Silicon Power from Samsung, but this SSD is well-received by our friends at Tom's Hardware. It offers plenty of speed for a Steam library expansion but with a meager cost per gigabyte of just four cents. It's not the fastest SSD out there, though.
Key specs: NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000 MB/s read | 4,800 MB/s write
Price check: Newegg $105.97 | Amazon $103.97
Our pick for the best PCIe 5.0 SSD on a budget. We hadn't even considered a budget PCIe 5.0 drive until the P510 arrived, as they're usually too expensive to even bother with. But the P510 strikes a wonderful balance between top performance and actual affordability.
Sequential read: 10,000 MB/s | Sequential write: 8,700 MB/s | Controller: Phison E31T | NAND: Micron 276-layer TLC NAND
When you're hitting the $0.04 per GB mark you know you're onto a good thing in storage land, and even more so when you're also hitting the sort of top-end PCIe 4.0 speeds the best drives achieve. Speed and capacity, what a lovely combo.
Key specs: PCIe 4.0 | 7,500 MB/s read | 6,500 MB/s write | 2400 TBW | 5 year warranty
My favorite deal so far...
As far as budget gaming laptops go, this is an excellent machine when it's down at this price. For just $810 at Lenovo the LOQ 15 is one of the fastest RTX 5060-powered notebooks we've tested.
I may not agree with Lenovo's egregious decision to use single channel memory, and that 512 GB SSD is tiny, but those are things you can deal with at this price, and can easily and cheaply upgrade down the line, too.
Yup, that's nearly a $500 saving on a machine we were already pretty impressed with in terms of pricing. That makes it an easy recommendation though there are a couple caveats I ought to note here so you get the full picture. Our favorite thing about this machine is the excellent 1080p gaming performance you get, but what you don't get is a good memory/SSD config. At3 16 GB DDR5 it's not bad on the capacity front, but it's single channel. You're also only getting a 512 GB SSD for the money, which is pretty miserly. But at this price, with that performance, I can confidently say it's not an issue.
Key specs: Ryzen 7 250 | RTX 5060 (115 W) | 16 GB DDR5-5600 (single channel) | 512 GB SSD | 60 Wh battery
Welcome! I'll be here updating you with the best deals that cross our path throughout the Big Deal Days week, but you can also go ahead and check out our full lists of the best tech discounts we've already found in our packed deals hubs: