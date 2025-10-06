Best October Prime Day Deals Live — The best PC gaming hardware deals dug up by our experts as we find them

I've been covering Prime Day since it was a single day, once a year, and Black Friday while we were still marking discounts on stone tablets. And my team and I are hard at it once more this October Prime Day, whether that's for the Amazon Big Deal Days deals, or the host of gaming laptop, PC, graphics cards, gaming monitors, SSDs, or gaming peripherals on sale at the likes of Newegg, Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, and the rest.

The PC Gamer hardware team is packed full of hardware experts, with decades of tech testing experience, and we spend all year putting the latest hardware through its paces so we can recommend the best and the best value kit you should be spending your money on.

I'll be updating this live deals blog with a rolling feed throughout the week to help you find the perfect products to upgrade your PC gaming setup without having to break the bank.



Our experts' gaming PC picks:



Our experts' gaming laptop picks:

💻 RTX 5060 - Lenovo LOQ 15 | $810 @ Lenovo

💻 RTX 4070 - Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 | $1,209 @ Amazon

💻 RTX 5070 - Gigabyte Aero X16 | $1,200 @ Amazon

💻 RTX 5070 Ti - HP Omen Max 16 | $1,500 @ HP

💻 RTX 5080 - MSI Vector 16 HX AI | $2,000 @ Newegg





Our experts' graphics card picks:

🕹️ RTX 5090: $2,400 @ Best Buy

🕹️ RTX 5080: $999 @ Walmart

🕹️ RTX 5070 Ti: $750 @ B&H Photo

🕹️ RTX 5070: $520 @ Newegg

🕹️ RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB: $430 @ Amazon

🕹️ RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB: $350 @ Newegg

🕹️ RTX 5060: $299 @ Amazon

🕹️ RTX 5050: $240 @ Newegg



🕹️ RX 9070 XT: $650 @ Newegg

🕹️ RX 9070: $550 @ Newegg

🕹️ RX 9060 XT 16 GB: $350 @ Newegg

🕹️ RX 9060 XT 8 GB: $270 @ Amazon



🕹️ Arc B580: $250 @ B&H Photo

🕹️ Arc B570: $230 @ Newegg

The hottest Prime Day deals right now:

Save $110 1. Corsair TC100 Relaxed: was $269.99 now $159.99 at Newegg Featuring full-body ergonomic support, your spine will rest easy. Now boasting an additional discount on top of an already very affordable price point, your wallet will thank you, too. Use code "FTTE367" at checkout to get the full discount. Key specs: 90-160° recline | Lumbar pillow | 2D armrests | Fabric (Black) Read more ▼

Save $490 2. Lenovo LOQ 15 Gen 10 | RTX 5060 (115 W): was $1,299.99 now $809.99 at Lenovo USA Yup, that's nearly a $500 saving on a machine we were already pretty impressed with in terms of pricing. That makes it an easy recommendation though there are a couple caveats I ought to note here so you get the full picture. Our favorite thing about this machine is the excellent 1080p gaming performance you get, but what you don't get is a good memory/SSD config. At3 16 GB DDR5 it's not bad on the capacity front, but it's single channel. You're also only getting a 512 GB SSD for the money, which is pretty miserly. But at this price, with that performance, I can confidently say it's not an issue. Key specs: Ryzen 7 250 | RTX 5060 (115 W) | 16 GB DDR5-5600 (single channel) | 512 GB SSD | 60 Wh battery Read more ▼

Save $400.99 3. iBuyPower Slate | RTX 5070 : was $1,499.99 now $1,099 at Walmart This is as cheap as I've ever seen an RTX 5070 gaming PC. Admittedly you'll want to upgrade RAM kit ASAP as it's only single-channel—just the one DIMM. But once that's sorted you have a mighty capable current-gen mid-range RIG for a budget price. Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RTX 5070 | 16 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD Read more ▼

Save $800 6. Razer Blade 14 (2025) | RTX 5070: was $2,699.99 now $1,899.99 at Razer Our Dave's absolute favorite Razer gaming laptop is somehow getting cheaper and cheaper, proving that some deals just keep going. In his Blade 14 review he said it's "a huge improvement over last year's model, and there's now no other gaming laptop I'd want to have my digits on or spend my money on." And he stands by that. I've asked him, and everything. It's incredibly portable, gorgeous to behold, and pretty much the most desirable lappy on the planet right now. How's that for a deal?



Key specs: RTX 5070 | Ryzen AI 9 365 | 14-inch | 120 Hz OLED | 1800p | 32 GB LPDDR5X-8000 | 1 TB SSD | Read more ▼

Save $150 7. MSI MAG 321UPX: was $899.99 now $749.99 at Newegg With its special launch price of $949, the MSI MAG 321UPX was already by far the cheapest of the new generation of gorgeous high-pixel density 4K gaming OLEDs. But you can already get for $50 off. It makes most 27-inch 1440p OLEDs look painfully overpriced. It may be out of stock when you click through, but it's worth checking back for this great deal. Key specs: 32-inch | 4K | 240 Hz | QD-OLED | 0.03 ms Read more ▼

Save $35 9. Asus VY249HGR : was $119.99 now $84.99 at Newegg This Asus monitor is pretty much the lowest you will want to go for any gaming rig right now, but it's awfully cheap, making it a perfect secondary monitor or primary screen for a budget setup. This 120 Hz Full HD monitor comes with a 1 ms response time, so it should be plenty snappy for games too. Key specs: 23.8-inch | 1080p | 120 Hz | 1 ms Read more ▼

Save $600 10. HP Omen Max 16 | RTX 5070 Ti: was $2,099.99 now $1,499.99 at HP US If you did a double take, you're in good company. This HP machine is the first RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop I've seen drop below the $1,500 mark, even if it's only by a single cent. That's a remarkably powerful GPU (here in top-wattage spec), combined with a chonky eight-core AMD chip and a pleasingly well-weighted 1200p display, which means it should have no issue spitting out plenty of frames to make the most of its 165 Hz refresh rate. The RAM is a little meagre at 16 GB, and the SSD is very small, but both can be upgraded with relative ease—and compromises have to be made somewhere at this price. Key specs: RTX 5070 Ti | Ryzen AI 7 H 350 | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 16 GB RAM | 512 GB SSD | Read more ▼