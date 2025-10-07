The English translation of the latest Witcher book has only just been released and Geralt's early adventures have already been discounted for Prime Day

Save $5.50 The Witcher: Crossroads of Ravens: was $30 now $24.50 at Amazon The first Witcher book in over a decade from writer Andrzej Sapkowski, Crossroads of Ravens, has felt like a work that has been a long time coming. Luckily, if you've been waiting for that English translation, you don't have to wait any more (excluding delivery windows, of course).

First published in its native Polish back in November last year, Crossroads of Ravens, the latest The Witcher book, is finally available for English readers. That's almost a full year of waiting to read it. You might as well just learn Polish in time for whatever Andrzej Sapkowski is cooking next.

If you haven't gone and learned an entire new language and have been waiting patiently for The Witcher: Crossroad of Ravens, you can pick it up for $25 this Prime Day, thanks to a $5 discount.

Crossroads of Ravens is a standalone prequel to the Witcher saga, told in the previous books. It still follows Geralt (not yet of Rivia), but this time he's just 18 years old, and it tells the tale of his first mission away from Kaer Morhen. If you don't know much about Geralt or what a Kaer Morhen is, there's a good chance you should go back and read the books you have missed up until now.

In his review, Jody notes that, "While it's not my favorite Witcher book, and I definitely wouldn't recommend it as a starting place—you'd lose the delicious dramatic irony of reading Crossroads of Ravens while knowing what's to come—it's not a bad one either, and if Sapkowski keeps returning to the world of The Witcher then so will I."

If you're worried about the order in which you read the books, we suggest the following:

The Last Wish

Sword of Destiny

Season of Storms (optional; you can also read this last)

Blood of Elves

Time of Contempt

Baptism of Fire

The Tower of the Swallow

The Lady of the Lake

Crossroads of Ravens

If you're missing multiple books, I'd actually recommend picking up a collection in the Prime Day sale. You can pick up Blood of Elves, The Time of Contempt, Baptism of Fire, The Tower of Swallows, and The Lady of the Lake as part of a big boxed set for $35 (which is $55 off the listing price). It is worth noting this regularly sells for around the $40-50 mark, so it's not as big a saving as you might be led to believe from the listing, but it's a solid, reasonably priced choice nonetheless. It also has a strong aesthetic (though I do wish it didn't have a Netflix badge on it).

This boxed set misses out on the short story collection Witcher books (The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny), but they're both available in a similar-themed boxed set for $27 (down from $35). Once again, this is a great way to own the books, but I'd actually advise picking up The Last Wish for $9 and Sword of Destiny for $13 in respective deals, as you'll save a little bit of money. You do miss out on the box holding the two together by not getting the set, but I wouldn't pay an extra $6 for it.

All these deals combined mean, this Prime Day, you can get every currently translated Witcher book from Andrzej Sapkowski for less than $100, and it'll all look pretty neat on a shelf together. Hey, it's a good way to pass the time until The Witcher 4.