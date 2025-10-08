Best Prime Day peripherals deals: offers on gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, and more

Prime Day is a great excuse to pick up a brand-new gaming rig or a GPU to top off that build you've been working towards. However, it's easy to overlook a new mouse to replace your old grubby one or a controller because you're sick of that stick drift your current one has been developing.

With different budgets in mind, I've spotted some of the best deals on different peripherals and placed them below for your Prime Day perusal. From an 8BitDo keyboard that I'm using right now as I type this, to a surprisingly solid Amazon Basics microphone, here are the peripherals we'd recommend this Prime Day.

Quick list

Gaming headsets

Gaming keyboards

Gaming mice

PC controllers

Microphones

Gaming headsets

Save $29 Razer BlackShark V2 X | Wired: was $59.99 now $30.99 at Amazon A stone-cold classic at this point, the Razer BlackShark V2 X delivers a huge whack of everything you might want in a wired gaming headset for a very reasonable price. For a mere $33, you're getting 50 mm titanium drivers, a good microphone, comfy memory foam earpads, and a green cable. Yes, a green cable. Worth the price alone, if you ask me. Key specs: 50mm drivers | 20-20,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wired Price check: Best Buy $32.99 Read more ▼

Save $140 SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless | Wireless: was $279.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy This is a headset with a couple of party tricks up its sleeve. For a start, it's got swappable batteries, which means you can technically never run out of juice if you keep switching them up with a charged replacement. Secondly, those batteries are charged inside a separate DAC unit with multi-device functionality, so this set of cans can quickly become your primary solution for all your audio connectivity needs. Being a high-end SteelSeries unit, it also sounds great and has plenty of comfort features to shout about, too. Key specs: 40mm drivers | 10-40,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | Swappable batteries



Price check: Amazon $199.99 Read more ▼

Gaming keyboards

Save $8.60 GK Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 | 65%: was $42.99 now $34.39 at Amazon This is our absolute fave budget gaming keyboard right now, and even when it's not on sale it's still a great value pick. Luckily, it also happens to be at its lowest ever price. It might be dinky, but it packs Hall effect switches under some nice PBT keycaps, so you can make use of all the rapid trigger your heart desires. Key specs: Wired | 8 KHz | Hall effect | Hot swappable Read more ▼

Save $41.80 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard (N Edition): was $119.99 now $78.19 at Amazon Already reasonably priced at full MSRP, this keyboard has a great aesthetic, powerful battery life, nice-feeling keys, and Super Buttons, which you can program to do simple commands. I use mine as a quick record button so I can slam my fist down after a good play and show it off to friends. They're perhaps a little less impressed by my quick record function than they are by its look. Key specs: 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth, and wired connection | 'Super Buttons' | 200-hour battery life Read more ▼

Gaming mice

Save $22.93 Logitech G305 Lightspeed | Wireless: was $49.99 now $27.06 at Amazon The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is our favorite wireless budget mouse—it's nothing fancy, but it's lightweight, has great battery life, and uses a killer sensor. The only thing to note is that this deal isn't necessarily that out of left field—the G305 hasn't been at full price for a while, but it's still worth snagging if you need a nice budget option with no frills in time for Christmas. Key specs: Wireless | 12,000 DPI | Right-handed Read more ▼

Save $35 Turtle Beach Burst II Air: was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon The Turtle Beach Burst II Air may look a tad plain thanks to the lack of RGB, but it's lightweight, with a great battery life, and it's a joy to use. If you want a no-nonsense gaming mouse (and don't mind wiping off fingerprints every now and then), it's an excellent choice at 30% off. Key specs: Wired, wireless, and Bluetooth | 47 g | Owl-Eye 26K optical sensor | 26,000 DPI | Up to 120 hours of battery life | Up to 1,000 Hz polling rate Read more ▼

Save $55 Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro | Wireless: was $149.99 now $94.99 at Amazon The DeathAdder V3 Pro might be the previous-gen top dog, but it's still got plenty of chops, and for this price it's a great choice. You're getting the best Razer has to offer in its beloved DeathAdder form factor, and a sensor that's still incredibly performant today. Key specs: 30K sensor | Wireless | 90-hour battery Read more ▼

Gaming controllers

Save $10 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon $7 isn't a huge saving, but it's still the biggest discount we've seen on the pretty great 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless since a few days back in May. This wireless controller looks and feels like the Nintendo Pro Controller but comes with a charging stand, Hall effect switches, TMR joysticks (bye bye, stick drift) and a few programmable buttons. Key specs: Hall effect trigger | TMR joysticks | Wireless Read more ▼

Save $13.42 Xbox Wireless Controller: was $64.99 now $51.57 at Amazon Microsoft knocked it out of the park with its wireless controller. Comfortable, sturdy, satisfying to use: it has everything you want from a controller at this price point (other than Hall effect). Surprisingly, the lowest-priced Xbox Wireless controller is the one that comes with a free USB Type-C cable. Key specs: Wireless | Asymmetric | Black | Battery powered Read more ▼

Save $104.57 Scuf Envision Pro Wireless (V1): was $179.99 now $75.42 at Amazon The Scuf Envision Pro Wireless is a pro controller in feel and look, yet only marginally more expensive than the likes of the Xbox Wireless or Sony Dualsense controller right now. A lack of Hall effect sticks is certainly a shame, but, for this price, you're getting a competitive-level pad for PC gaming at a casual price. Key specs: Wireless and wired | Symmetrical sticks | Type-C and 3.5 mm jack | one-year warranty Read more ▼

Gaming microphones

Amazon Basics USB Condenser Microphone: $26.78 at Amazon What, no discount? True, but what did you expect when this little microphone is around the cost of takeout for one to begin with? The good news is, this ultra-cheap desktop condenser mic actually sounds perfectly decent, is well-built, and has made other budget microphones look a bit silly as a result, as we found in our review. An absolute bargain, even at full price. Key specs: Cardioid | 48 kHz sample rate | 16-bit depth Read more ▼

Save $20 HyperX SoloCast: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon The original SoloCast is a great little desktop mic, even if the new SoloCast 2 has a refreshed (and very clever) design. This one's pretty straightforward, and that's the best thing about it. No fuss, no complicated controls, just a good little microphone that tucks into most setups with ease. Cheap, too. Key specs: Cardioid | Up to 96 kHz sample rate | 16-bit depth Read more ▼