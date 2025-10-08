Take advantage of the Prime Day PC deals to build your own RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC with better components and a price to match prebuilt systems

News
By published

It's better if you build it yourself.

A collection of PC parts on a pink background with the PC Gamer Recommends badge in the top right.

(Image credit: Corsair, MSI, PNY, Be Quiet!, V-Color, AMD, Crucial, Future)

Dawn of the final day for Amazon's Big Deal Days and yet there's still plenty of offers around. I've found an entire gaming PC's worth of parts to highlight below.

This is a gaming PC I'd be happy with. I've not made any major sacrifices or cut any corners here. It's also only a fraction more expensive than the best deal we've found on an RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC ($1,749), and I prefer my choice of chip, chassis, memory, and cooler. I've check compatibility on all the parts and it's ready to go. The only catch is you have to build it yourself.

If you prefer to buy one prebuilt, check out our page filled with October Prime Day gaming PC deals. I won't judge... much.

Get the build: $1,762

Jacob Ridley
Jacob Ridley
Managing Editor, Hardware

Jacob earned his first byline writing for his own tech blog, before graduating into breaking things professionally at PCGamesN. Now he's managing editor of the hardware team at PC Gamer, and you'll usually find him testing the latest components or building a gaming PC.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.