Take advantage of the Prime Day PC deals to build your own RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC with better components and a price to match prebuilt systems
It's better if you build it yourself.
Dawn of the final day for Amazon's Big Deal Days and yet there's still plenty of offers around. I've found an entire gaming PC's worth of parts to highlight below.
This is a gaming PC I'd be happy with. I've not made any major sacrifices or cut any corners here. It's also only a fraction more expensive than the best deal we've found on an RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC ($1,749), and I prefer my choice of chip, chassis, memory, and cooler. I've check compatibility on all the parts and it's ready to go. The only catch is you have to build it yourself.
Get the build: $1,762
Chassis
A good-looking chassis that I've reviewed personally. You could take advantage of Corsair's iCUE Link system here, though I've done so in the past and, well, I prefer the regular option. That's what I've gone for here: three RS120 fans are pre-fitted to the front of this case and that's where they'll stay. I don't think we'll need a dedicated exhaust fan as we'll use the large liquid cooler to push the hot air out the system.
Graphics card
This is the sort of high-end GPU I can get on-board with. It's close to an RTX 5080 without the prohibitive price tag, has plenty of VRAM for demanding games, and it's actually pretty good on power considering the performance. It's well-balanced, and importantly, actually at MSRP. PNY do offer generally a little cheaper construction that some but this card has three fans and a chunky heatsink to keep things chill.
CPU
This is the best gaming chip from the previous generation of Ryzen chips, the 7000-series. It's since been replaced by the 9800X3D, though you'll have to spend another $50 or more to get that. The thing is here, you don't merely get a CPU, you also get a liquid cooler chucked in for free.
Well, sorta free. You can buy this processor on Amazon for $60 less right now, but it doesn't include the free cooler. Since the cooler is a good one, MSI's MAG CoreLiquid A13, and my go-to budget pick is currently over $85, this Newegg deal comes out as the best value.
Liquid cooler
As far as freebies go, this is a good'un. A large 360 mm liquid cooler with some decent fans and even RGB lighting. We've not reviewed this model, but I've checked out the CoreLiquid P13 recently and had qualms with the screen, not the cooler, and Antony checked out the CoreLiquid A15 earlier in the year and liked that a lot.
The Corsair Frame 4000D has room for this cooler via its Infinirail system in the top of the case. This also means you can leave it in the set-up it arrives in (exhaust, push) and be ready to go without much fuss.
Motherboard
This B850 motherboard has plenty to offer by way of connectivity, with a heap of Type-C ports and WiFi 7 support. There's only a single PCIe 5.0 slot, but that's okay, and it is lacking USB4 unlike more expensive X870 boards. Though there are heatsinks across the remaining NVMe slots and it has a 5G LAN port. Importantly, it's great value for money at $190. That's lower than it has been over the past few months, at around $210.
RAM
Woah, V-Color saves the day here with a really affordable and surprisingly decent-looking kit. I've used some white V-Color sticks for a long time, and they're a trusty set. This is the cheapest RAM kit I can find right now that's both 6000 MT/s and CL30. That's a lower latency than some popular kits around, which are often around the CL36 mark. They're also AMD EXPO friendly.
SSD
This SSD is single-handedly bringing PCIe 5.0 prices down to what we'd expect to buy a PCIe 4.0 drive for. So, why not make use of the available slots on the motherboard and get a faster boot drive for it? You could save some cash on a 1 TB model for $80, but I'd personally go all-in on 2 TB and not have to worry about buying any more storage for at least a month. That's a joke—uninstall your old games, sheeple!
Power supply
I use this power supply for a lot of my PC builds here at PC Gamer. It's trust, dependable, the cables are a good length, and it's fully modular. For this build in particular it's handy for the inclusion of a 16-pin power connector for the graphics card, bypassing the need for any ugly adapters. You could grab the newer 1000 W model for a little more headroom for upgrades down the line, but honestly 850 W should be just fine for a while yet.
