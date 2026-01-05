Refresh

New Samsung (and LG) OLED panels with RGB stripe subpixels

It's still early days for CES 2026. However, some brands like to get ahead of the wave of announcements. Brands like Samsung, and to a greater extent, LG—likely to get ahead of Samsung.

Both have announced new OLED panels using RGB stripe subpixel layouts. It sounds boring—and I guess it kinda is—but the use of a slightly abnormal subpixel layout on OLED gaming monitors leads to some slight rendering issues with OLED panels. By adopting a vertical stripe subpixel layout, called RGB stripe by LG and V-Stripe by Samsung, both companies are able to provide panels that no longer run into issues with text.

Samsung has a 34-inch, 360 Hz QD-OLED panel ready to go using the new subpixel layout. Though you'll want to look out for MSI, Asus, and Gigabyte models; these companies are first in line to actually use the panel in their products.

Meanwhile, LG has a new 4K, 27-inch OLED panel ready to roll, which offers dual-mode functionality for 240 Hz at 4K or 480 Hz at 1080p.