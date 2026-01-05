CES 2026: all the upcoming releases and announcements a PC gamer should know about
A taste of the year ahead.
CES 2026 is nearly in full swing. Through this week, Las Vegas will be stuffed with the nerdiest people you know talking about, well, mostly AI. Though we do expect some promising new developments for PC gaming, with AMD's CEO Dr. Lisa Su delivering a keynote address to open the show on January 5.
We have a reporter on the ground. They'll be sending back info on the latest gadgets, gizmos, and gaming paraphernalia they find as they traverse the many halls and hotels that make up the massive event. I'll update this page with everything we hear from the show over the next few days—and I aim to keep it to just the good stuff.
CES 2026: Latest announcements
- Asus unveils 240 Hz Micro-OLED gaming glasses
- Samsung's new QD-OLED panel uses an RGB stripe pattern to cut out text fringing
- Sandisk renames popular WD_Black SSDs
Live
Love this Cyberpower PC case with knobs on. It's called the MA-01.
- Size: mid-tower
- Fans: 3x 120 mm fans in multiple positions
- Knobs: Knobs!
- Colors: Satin Dark Silver/Satin Matte Off White/Satin Matte Steel Gray
- Price: $150/$250, depending on the material
- Release date: Early Q2, 2026
New Samsung (and LG) OLED panels with RGB stripe subpixels
It's still early days for CES 2026. However, some brands like to get ahead of the wave of announcements. Brands like Samsung, and to a greater extent, LG—likely to get ahead of Samsung.
Both have announced new OLED panels using RGB stripe subpixel layouts. It sounds boring—and I guess it kinda is—but the use of a slightly abnormal subpixel layout on OLED gaming monitors leads to some slight rendering issues with OLED panels. By adopting a vertical stripe subpixel layout, called RGB stripe by LG and V-Stripe by Samsung, both companies are able to provide panels that no longer run into issues with text.
Samsung has a 34-inch, 360 Hz QD-OLED panel ready to go using the new subpixel layout. Though you'll want to look out for MSI, Asus, and Gigabyte models; these companies are first in line to actually use the panel in their products.
Meanwhile, LG has a new 4K, 27-inch OLED panel ready to roll, which offers dual-mode functionality for 240 Hz at 4K or 480 Hz at 1080p.
AMD keynote @ CES 2026
Hey, great timing. AMD's Dr. Lisa Su will kick off CES 2026 with a keynote at 6:30 PM PT, January 5.
You can watch it live below, or check the replay after the event.
I won't make it out to be something it's not. I suspect we'll hear a lot about AI at the event, considering AMD's position in the market behind Nvidia, and the fact the event is called 'together we advance_AI'.
"Dr. Su returns to the CES stage in Las Vegas to highlight, alongside partners and customers, the AMD vision for delivering future AI solutions – from cloud to enterprise, edge and devices," the YouTube description reads.
But, hey, we know that AMD's roadmap mentions new Zen 6 processors coming this year on TSMC's 2 nm process node, though likely later in the year, among other possible announcements.
So, stick around to get a flavour of what's ahead—and at least one monologue about how AI is a turning point for humanity or whatever.
