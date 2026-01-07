Vegans and ovophobes, look away now because crafty PC case makers InWin's latest full tower creation looks not unlike a futuristic glass egg. Unveiled during CES 2026, it's the Taiwanese company's 12th 'Signature Chassis' and it's called Aeon. However, its angular glass panelling is hardly the most dramatic thing about it.

Don't get me wrong, the mosaic mirrored panels are very snazzy but perhaps a little too attention-grabbing for any room I could realistically picture it in. With a base measuring 840 mm by 691 mm plus a height of 912 mm, it's not just these odd angles that present a practical placement challenge either. Buckle up, because the InWin Aeon PC case possesses one of the most extra opening mechanisms I've yet seen.

First, you need to trigger the opening mechanism by swiping an RFID card across the PC case's base. Then, the case's back opens and is gently lowered to lie flat via a hydraulic mechanism. This is meant to afford easy hardware installation but it's a whole lot of fanfare just to open your PC case—Not to mention additional potential points of failure. InWin isn't calling this a 'Signature Chassis' for no reason.

It's currently unclear whether the Aeon will ever be available for general purchase. InWin has previously released a number of its quirky cases as signature products in limited numbers, though I've no doubt if the Aeon goes this route, you'll have to crack open a nest egg or two to buy it.

The Aeon case enjoys broad motherboard compatibility, offering a shiny spot to E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX boards. There's also eight PCIe expansion slots, plus room for a 360 mm long GPU and CPUs with heatsinks measuring up to 140 mm. You've got a choice between air or water cooling too, with space for multiple fans up to 140 mm or a 360/420 mm radiator. In other words, this futuristic egg is certainly roomy.

CES 2026 (Image credit: Future) Catch up with CES 2026: We're on the ground in sunny Las Vegas covering all the latest announcements from some of the biggest names in tech, including Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Asus, Razer, MSI and more.

It was hardly the only PC case InWin showed-off at this year's CES, though the company's other offerings were decidedly more conventional desktop housing (if that's more your speed, we have plenty of our own suggestions when it comes to the best PC cases). But between origami-inspired designs and disconcertingly organic looking, 3D-printed PC cages, InWin is no stranger to head-turning trade show offerings (this magical coffee cup design is still a favourite of mine).

As for CES 2026 more generally, we've seen a classy Mini-ITX PC case from Thermaltake that is also a collaboration with French artist Koralie, as well as a mid-tower offering from CyberPower PC which enjoys distinct knob appeal. Beyond desktop housing with an appealing outer appearance, Asus has decided to look inward; its new ROG G1000 gaming PC features a 'world's first' fan-based holographic system built into the case. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm craving an eggy bap.