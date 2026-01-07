Big tech loves the cyberpunk idea of brain-computer interfaces (or BCI), though I'm personally not super enthused about letting big tech anywhere near my grey matter. EEG-like devices that can scan brain waves are becoming more accessible to consumers though, resulting in a novel control scheme for Elden Ring: Nightreign if not much else. But perhaps there's an untapped market here too, if a recent announcement from HP at CES 2026 is to be believed.

We've already covered how sub-brands HyperX and Omen have been smooshed together for a fresh line of gaming laptops, but HP is moving to more literally getting its head in the game. HyperX is now teaming up with start-up Neurable to develop a gaming headset that can also function a bit like an EEG. Why? Apparently in a bid to "help players improve their focus and accuracy by interpreting brain activity in real time."

And, before you ask, the thing doing the interpreting will of course be AI.

Neurable develops proprietary AI that it claims "makes it possible to integrate BCIs into everyday products creating a future where technology anticipates and responds to human intention." The company is already offering pre-orders for its MW75 Neuro LT headphones, a set of $500 cans with EEG capabilities slated to ship later this year. By tracking brain activity, the MW75 Neuro LT offers "daily cognitive insights" in a bid to identify what part of the day the wearer's focus is best and thereby boost productivity.

The HyperX collaboration looks like it will follow along similar lines, placing Neurable's EEG sensor tech around the edge of the ear cups. Concept models suggest the final bit of kit will also feature a microphone arm, so you better be thinking only the purest of thoughts as you descend into your next lobby.

That said, the Neurable and HyperX headset probably won't be getting an earful of me effing and jeffing through another ill-fated Arc Raiders match any time soon; judging by the prototype at CES 2026, the final product is still at least a year off.

TechRadar's Matt Bolton went hands-on with the mic-less concept model, noting its current heft would be unwelcome during longer gaming sessions. However, Bolton also writes that Neurable's accompanying 'Prime' programming designed to get you in the zone to game did slightly, but measurably, improve both his accuracy and reaction time.

In a world full of distraction, it's not hard to see the appeal of hardware designed to, ahem, cut through the noise. But if this collaboration between Neurable and HyperX ends up costing anything close to $500, I'm much more likely to simply plug my ears up no matter what promises it makes.