Head-turning cases at CES are hardly unusual, yet this year has already seen a couple of belters. CyberPowerPC has helped kick off this year's show with a bang, flaunting a majestic mid-tower case that could fit into either an office space or a gamer den with ease.

The case in question is the MA-01, which CyberPowerPC fairly calls "elegant". It's a clean fishtank-style case, with a tempered glass panel stretching from the side to the front. On top sits a woven steel mesh ventilation, and on the bottom sits a selection of ports, plus the case's standout features: knobs.

These knobs control LEDs hidden in the interior of the case. The top knob adjusts colour, while the second adjusts brightness, and the third adjusts mode. Presumably, this means you could have colours pulse, alternate rhythmically, or become static. CyberPowerPC says these knobs work without any software and give you access to the "full 16.7 million colour spectrum." Those knobs would mean little if the case didn't also look good, but luckily, it's sleek with plenty of personality, too, thanks to that dramatic lighting.

It's the type of PC you'd want to pop on a desk, not only because it looks gorgeous, but also because the on button appears to be just above those knobs at the bottom of the case. I'd want it on a desk either way, because I don't think I could stop myself from messing around with the colours whenever I'm procrastinating.

It's a mid-tower case with support for ATX and micro-ATX motherboards. The front has two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a 3.5 mm jack. It supports a GPU that measures up to 420 mm, a CPU cooler up to 185 mm, and a PSU up to 200 mm.

The MA-01 will be available in three different finishes: The grey 'Satin Metallic Dark Silver', black 'Matte Satin Dark Steel Grey', and the cream 'Matte Satin Off-White'. The case will also be available in a 'Chrome Steel' version.

A welcome surprise from gear announced at CES 2026 so far, this case not only has a solid release window but also an exact price. Lucky us. If you want to pick one up for yourself, it will cost you $150 for the standard versions and $250 for the Chrome Steel model, when both launch during Q2, 2026.

I think it would make for a luxurious and clean build at a reasonable price. It's just a shame the rest of the build will likely cost you a few arms, a leg, and maybe a bit of your torso too.