Corsair brings Hall effect to its dinky enthusiast gaming keyboard in the form of the MAKR Pro 75

News
published

Small and mighty.

A Corsair MAKR 75 gaming keyboard with Hall effect switches on a desk.
(Image credit: Corsair)

Last year Corsair stepped into the world of enthusiast keyboards with the MAKR 75, an incredibly well-made bit of kit that unfortunately failed to garner more than a 70% score from our reviewer Phil Iwaniuk. Now there's a new version, and this one might go at least some way towards boosting that up.

That's primarily because this is a Hall effect keyboard. One of Phil's problems with the first version was that it all added up to quite a lot of money after adding the various parts to the DIY kit, and you didn't have the option to get Hall effect switches for that price tag.

The just-announced MAKR Pro 75, though, has Hall effect switches, and they're included in its price tag… which is still steep at $250/£220, so it's not exactly a clear value improvement overall from first glance.

A Corsair MAKR Pro 75 gaming keyboard, shown top-down on a brown surface.

(Image credit: Corsair)

The latter isn't as important these days, given games like Counter-Strike 2 have banned the tech anyway—so we can thankfully gloss over yet another name for SOCD, this one from Corsair, called 'FlashTap'.

Rapid tap, however, is still useful, this being where you can re-activate a key the moment you start lifting up on it. Arguably more useful than this though is just the general ability to set your key actuation point wherever you want, for instance a little higher—and therefore quicker and easier to press—on the WASD keys.

Apart from that, though, you're getting all the lovely tippy-tappy, high-quality build of the non-Pro, except it's all built for you already, no screwdrivers required. It comes with the wheel at the top-right, but you can swap it for a LED screen rather than that if you pay a bit extra, and you can pay extra for a wireless module, too.

Corsair has also announced two new versions of my favourite gaming mouse of the last few years, and those, too, are a little on the expensive side. It looks like high-quality with a suitably premium price tag is what Corsair's going for right now.

TOPICS
Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Hardware Writer

Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.

