AMD and partners confirm Ryzen CPU with dual 3D V-Cache chiplets is coming but gamers are unlikely to see the benefit

News
By published

Even AMD had its doubts about the utility of such a chip.

A rendered image of an AMD Zen 5 Granite Ridge processor, with the heatspreader removed to show the dual CCDs and single IOD.
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD has teased the launched of a new Ryzen processor with two chiplets, each of which will include a healthy dollop of 3D V-Cache.

As reported by ComputerBase, AMD told journalists to "stay tuned" regarding the launch of such a chip. If this wasn't convincing enough, Alienware China has announced a new Area-51 gaming PC with the new chip, which it notes as the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2. Furthermore, system builder Systronix has also listed a workstation with the chip.

CES 2026

The CES logo on display at the show.

(Image credit: Future)

Catch up with CES 2026: We're on the ground in sunny Las Vegas covering all the latest announcements from some of the biggest names in tech, including Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Asus, Razer, MSI and more.

Until now, only a single chiplet on a dual-chiplet processor (9900X3D and 9950X3D) has more added cache via the chip-stacking technology. Through software, AMD aims to keep game threads to a single chiplet (CCD), to reduce latency from travelling from one CCD to another via Infinity Fabric. So, a 9950X3D may have 16 cores, but games ideally only run on eight—the cores in the CCD with the 3D V-Cache.

AMD knows this better than anyone. Hence why, even as far back as this time last year, AMD said that, while it could make a chip with 3D V-Cache on both chiplets, there wouldn't be much benefit for gamers.

"Such a processor would simply be too expensive and games would not benefit from a second CCD with 3D V-Cache to the same extent as the step from 32 to 96 MB L3 cache for one CCD," AMD said to HardwareLuxx at the time.

That's not to say there's no benefit in some cases, though the performance-per-dollar might be awful as the extra cache is sure to inflate the cost for the already near-$700 Ryzen 9 9950X3D. Gamers would likely benefit more from a 12-core CCD design, like that rumoured for Zen 6—though this has been rumoured for a while now and not yet materialised.

Other applications might make good use of those 16 cores, however, and there are other applications that benefit from having lots of L3 cache close to the cores. That's why AMD does offer server-grade chips with 3D V-Cache, such as the AMD Epyc 9684X with a whopping 1152 MB of L3 cache onboard. This chip costs $14,756—providing you buy 1000 or more to receive the, ahem, discount.

So, is the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 even going to be billed as a gaming product when it arrives? From the look of that Systronix system above, it might find more use in workstations aiming to offer lots of L3 cache for a fraction of the cost of an Epyc chip. Though I'm sure it'll sell to some gamers looking for the best of the best, even if it's in name only with very little actual benefit.

AMD Ryzen 9 9800X3D processor
Best CPU for gaming 2026

1. Best overall:
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

2. Best budget:
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

3. Best mid-range:
AMD Ryzen 7 9700X

4. Best high-end:
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D

5. Best AM4 upgrade:
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D

6. Best CPU graphics:
AMD Ryzen 7 8700G


👉Check out our full CPU guide👈

Jacob Ridley
Jacob Ridley
Managing Editor, Hardware

Jacob earned his first byline writing for his own tech blog, before graduating into breaking things professionally at PCGamesN. Now he's managing editor of the hardware team at PC Gamer, and you'll usually find him testing the latest components or building a gaming PC.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.