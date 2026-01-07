Intel and Samsung team up to cut OLED power consumption by up to 22% with HDR content

Hey, if it means better battery life for laptops, I'm in.

MSI Stealth 18 HX AI gaming laptop
(Image credit: Future)

A laptop's panel can account for over half of its overall power usage, according to Intel, hence why it's teamed up with Samsung Display on a new OLED technology to reduce power consumption by as much as 22%.

It's called SmartPowerHDR. It works by analysing each frame's peak brightness in real-time, sending that data to the panel's Timing Controller (TCON), which then optimises the voltage sent to the panel based on how many pixels are active on-screen. More or less, it's adapting the voltage depending on what the screen displays. Today's HDR modes apply a fixed voltage.

The power saving from SmartPowerHDR in general usage is reportedly similar to SDR content.

"Displays account for over half of a laptop’s total power usage, making them a key target for efficiency gains," Todd Lewellen, VP and GM of PC ecosystem & AI solutions at Intel, said.

I'm a fan of any tech that works behind the scenes and without my explicit knowledge or noticing it. So, if this improves battery life with minimal impact on my enjoyment in HDR games, that's a win.

Though one thing that's not specified is whether this requires explicit hardware support or could be implemented in software. I'm hoping for the latter, though I wouldn't bet on it. Similarly, Windows HDR mode can lead to weak SDR content and HDR may be automatically disabled on battery mode anyways, so the impact of this feature might be limited. Namely by how janky HDR remains on Windows.

But hey, power savings for an OLED gaming monitor wouldn't go amiss.

