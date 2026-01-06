HP's new AI PC might look like a laptop that lost a fight with an angle grinder but it's compact and discreet as you could possibly get

Shame the hardware inside is a bit limited for gaming.

Ask any tech vendor and they'll always tell you that smaller is better. CPUs and GPUs have never been tinier underneath the heatsink, but PCs themselves are still big and boxy. Not so HP's newly launched EliteBoard G1a range, because at under 780 grams in weight and 36 cm in length, it's possibly one of the smallest PCs around.

Admittedly, the EliteBoard G1a is essentially a business laptop that's had the screen ripped off and the sides all chopped away. But even so, the remaining keyboard still sports a numpad (though the whole thing is too compact to be classed as full-sized) and the internal gubbins are respectable enough, if just not very potent.

Naturally, for such a market, RAM options are limited to a maximum of 64 GB, in the form of two DDR5-5600 SODIMMS, and up to 2 TB of Gen 4 NVMe storage. For some reason that I can't fathom just yet, the Ryzen 7 350 variant comes with 32 GB of eMMC flash storage, whereas the others don't. Answers on a postcard as to what one can genuinely use that for.

The whole caboodle requires a 65 W power supply to run, and you can provide that either via the provided adapter, or if you have a suitable monitor, you can use the same USB Type-C cable for sending the display signal. However, the EliteBoard G1a can be configured to house a 32 Wh battery.

For connectivity options, it's barebones, I'm afraid: just two USB Type-C ports (USB4 and USB 3.2 10 Gbps), and either Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7. Oh, and Bluetooth 5.3 or 6, depending on what Wi-Fi module you choose. There's no LAN port, SD card reader, or anything else.

And yet, despite all its limitations, the EliteBoard G1a reminds me somewhat of the first home computers I used in the early 1980s. Those were very much the same thing: just a keyboard with a couple of sockets, plus a cable for the TV and one more for power.

Even though they were incredibly basic, I enjoyed years of programming and gaming on them, and I dare say the same thing could happen with this svelte HP.

Whether anyone outside of the world of business will do so is going to come entirely down to the price tag. The EliteBoard G1a isn't expected to make a retail appearance until March, but if you can't wait that long, you might want to give the Raspberry Pi 500 a look. That's just $100 at Digikey, and while it's only good for retro gaming and emulation, I reckon it's just as fun to use as HP's new G1a.

