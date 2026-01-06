Last year, Corsair released the Sabre V2 Pro, and it quickly took its place as my favourite mouse since the launch of the original Logitech G Pro X Superlight. That's because I'm a fan of lightweight mice for competitive FPS gaming, and the Sabre V2 Pro shoves that whole segment forward at an incredibly light 36 g. Now, Corsair has announced new versions of the Sabre V2 Pro, but these are going to be a whole 20 g heavier, making me wonder where, exactly, they'll land in terms of their target markets.

The newly announced Sabre V2 Pro CF and Sabre V2 Pro MG are slightly bigger versions with "longer battery life and tri-mode connectivity", the former having a carbon fiber body and the latter a magnesium alloy body. Perhaps surprisingly, the MG version is the cheaper of the two, going for $150 / £120, while the CF version is priced at $200 / £160.

That price difference probably has something to do with all the holes in its shell—less material, less money. It's also one of the things that disappoints me a little about it, in combination with the weight and the price.

What's so great about the original Sabre V2 Pro is that it offers a genuinely unmatched light weight without being poked full of holes. There aren't even holes in the underside, unlike some light Pulsar mice and their copycats, for example. Then Corsair slapped a $100 price tag on it, and in the 2025 Black Friday sales that actually dropped to $80.

The Sabre V2 Pro MG costs $50 more than this, is full of holes, and weighs 56 g. That's not too heavy in general, of course—it's no heavier than our very favourite mouse, the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro. And Corsair pitches the MG for "elite FPS players who expect exceptional precision but also want the cooling benefits and strength of a magnesium alloy shell."

(Image credit: Corsair)

I suppose that makes sense, especially when you throw in the extra 50 hours of battery life, which is rated at 120 hours over 2.4 GHz at 1 kHz polling. But it does make me think it's a very different beast from the original Sabre V2 Pro, which was all about that reasonable price and ultra-light weight.

The same sentiment is true of the carbon fiber version. That one doesn't look to be full of holes like the magnesium alloy one, but it does cost a whole $100 more than the original for the same extra battery life, 20 g extra weight (well, 19 g in this case), and a different material. That material, Corsair claims, "delivers enhanced rigidity and strength on top of exceptional agility and precision", but of course we'll have to get our hands on it first to see just how true that is.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair)

Alongside these two announcements, Corsair has also announced a new mouse pad and a Hall effect version of the MAKR 75 that launched in July last year.

The former looks to be Corsair's answer to the Steelseries QcK Performance, which I adore and reckon is the best mainstream mouse pad on the market right now. It's priced at $60/£50 for a Large version, or $30/£25 for a Medium version. The latter costs $250/£220, which makes it a fair bit more expensive than the non-HE MAKR 75, adding to the pricey trend for all these announcements.