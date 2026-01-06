The Asus Zephyrus G14 and G16 gaming laptops will see another hardware refresh in 2026. Updates include even nicer OLED screens, a more beastly Nvidia RTX 50-series GPU, plus new Intel and AMD CPUs.

You'd think the headline act would be the GPU update, but only the G14 now boasts "up to" an RTX 5080 (you could already get the 2025 version of the G16 with an RTX 5090). This hardware refresh also introduces a fresh suite of CPUs, with the G14 offering the choice between "a next-Gen AMD Ryzen AI processor" or a "next-Gen Intel Core Ultra processor," while those opting for the beefier G16 will get their hands on a Panther Lake Intel chip.

Turns out, that 'next-gen' AMD CPU option is one of the not actually all that new Ryzen AI 400 chips, specifically the AMD Ryzen AI 9 465. As for the Intel offering, there may well be more reason to get excited; already during CES 2026, Intel has claimed its new top-end Core Ultra Series 3 mobile chips boast up to 77% faster iGPU gaming performance than Lunar Lake, while Panther Lake could offer significant gains in performance and power efficiency. If you're interested in either gaming laptop, Intel might just be the way to go.

Alongside still sleek, CNC-milled aluminium chassis, both models show off new ROG Nebula HDR OLED displays "capable of 1100 nits peak brightness." The G14's screen features up to 3K resolution and 120 Hz, while the G16 sees 2.5K resolution and 240 Hz, though either way you'll enjoy a 0.2 ms response time. I foresee many a cornea-sizzling, late-night gaming session in someone's future.

Release dates and pricing information have yet to be revealed. Still, I think it's fair to say that picking up either gaming laptop will set you back a significant chunk of change, whether you go for the top-tier loadout or a slightly less powerful build.

Though we thought highly of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and the G16's 2025 editions, fan noise and toasty thermals dulled the shine on both of these gaming laptops. It's why these beasties have been relegated to the also tested section of our best gaming laptop guide, simply unable to compete with the cool as a cucumber Razer Blade 16. There's reason to hope these 2026 models will redress the balance.

Asus ROG claims that both the G14 and the G16 will "take efficient thermals to the next level with ROG Intelligent Cooling features that minimize noise and maximize performance." The company goes on to share, "Featuring a redesigned bottom panel with improved ventilation and an optimized exhaust vent design on the bottom panel, the Zephyrus G14 and G16 stay cool and quiet even under heavy load."

But will these efforts finally banish the scourge of an overly toasty lap or much too abundant fan noise? Will the updated G16 finally best the Razer Blade 16, proving itself where the 2025 model faltered? Time will tell, but arguably an RTX 5090 burbling under the hood of such a lightweight chassis isn't going to help the cooling cause.