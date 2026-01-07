CES 2026 (Image credit: Future) Catch up with CES 2026: We're on the ground in sunny Las Vegas covering all the latest announcements from some of the biggest names in tech, including Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Asus, Razer, MSI and more.

Ask anyone here in the PC gamer hardware den: I know how to rattle on about a mouse pad. It's a feat that shouldn't really be possible, but I've found a way. That way is that I have a freakish obsession with getting that feeling just right under my mouse skates. Part of a great mouse feel comes from the mouse itself and its feet, of course, but if you stop there, aren't you forgetting the other half of the equation? Just as it takes two to tango…

Sorry, I'm getting carried away already—don't say I didn't warn you. Anyway, what's got me so excited is the sight of a gloriously pristine, smart, and textured mouse pad that Corsair has just shown off for CES 2026. It goes by 'MM Pro', and it looks gorgeous, don't you think? Oh, just me? Moving on.

I actually spoke about this mouse pad already when it was announced yesterday, tucking in a mention at the bottom of a discussion about a new version of the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro, the original one being my absolute favourite gaming mouse and the best of 2025. But now I've seen some pictures of it on the Vegas showfloor, I think it deserves a little extra time in the limelight.

Last year, SteelSeries launched the QcK Performance range of mouse pads, which seriously impressed me and was leaps and bounds ahead of any other mainstream competition.

Whether we're talking the Balance, Control, or Speed version, each has a wonderful top texture that's clearly had a lot of time put into its R&D, the edge stitching is nicely sunken, and the neoprene base adds a slight bit of stopping power and the perfect amount of cushioning.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair)

When I saw Corsair announce the MM Pro, I said it looks to be an answer to the QcK Performance, and while I obviously can't confirm until I get my hands on it, now that I've seen actual show floor pictures of it, it does look like that could be the case.

TechPowerUp has published a couple of photos of the pad, and even with the residual dust and grime of probably dozens of CES-goers' mitts sitting on it, it looks fantastic, does it not?

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The plain design, the slightly grainy topper, the sunken and perfectly aligned edge stitching. It also has a polyurethane base, and I'm not sure how that will compare to the neoprene of the QcK Performance, though Corsair claims it has "exceptional stopping power and surface grip."

At $60/£50 for the large version or $30/£25 for the Medium, it's a little more expensive than the QcK Performance for a big one, but there's the option for a Medium with the Corsair, while there's not for the SteelSeries.