If I could have my dream PC gaming setup this Cyber Monday, these are the deals I'd pick
You won't find better at this price.
We test a lot of hardware over here at PC Gamer. With testing gear comes the unfortunate realisation that the best gear you can buy will often cost you one or two hundred pretty pennies. Luckily, that's what Cyber Monday is great for. The annual sales event has some real bargains if you know what you're looking for.
- We're curating all the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here
Over the year, we round up the best of every type of gaming tech from CPUs and GPUs to gaming keyboards, gaming mice, controllers, and microphones. Here are the best deals we've been able to find on (what I think is) the best gaming gear.
The Collection
The Details
Read moreRead less▼
A small but rare discount on the extremely popular (justifiably so) Ryzen 7 9800X3D. If you don't need heaps of cores for content creation, this is the best CPU purely for gaming purposes. The 3D V-Cache tech it uses allows AMD to stuff way more cache close to the chip that really speeds up gaming frame rates.
Key specs: 8 cores | 16 threads | 5.2 GHz | 96 MB L3 | 120 W
Price check: Newegg $454 (with promo code BFEFE36)
Read moreRead less▼
Taro Milk. That's purple, apparently, but I have to give it to Hyte, I've seen this case multiple times at various shows and I'm always drawn to it like a moth to a flame. It's a fish tank style case, meaning the cooling options are a bit limited, but there are options. There's even an option with a screen, but do you really need that? Do you? Doooo you?
Key specs: Fish tank | VGPU support | No fans included
Price check: Hyte $179.99
Read moreRead less▼
Plenty of bang for your buck here with two USB4 ports on the rear and another Type-C just in case you're desperate for more. It supports Wi-Fi 7, plenty of storage, and looks good, too.
Key specs: 14+2+1 VRM | 2x Gen5 NVMe | Wi-Fi 7 | 2x USB4 rear
Read moreRead less▼
Big, bold, and beautiful. MSI's MPG 321URX isn't just some expensive monitor for gaming; it's a genuinely fantastic display that's great for work and play. If you want to step up into the world of 4K OLED, stop right here and just buy this screen. We don't rate this the best gaming monitor for nothing, you know.
Key specs: 32-inch | 4K | 240 Hz | 0.03 ms | QD-OLED
Price check: Newegg $749.99
Read moreRead less▼
This is still the absolute best gaming keyboard overall, and right now it's at a cracking price. You're getting excellent typing feel, stellar gaming performance, sound dampening that actually works, and a build quality that stands well above most of the competition.
Key specs: Numpad | Wireless | Hot-swappable mechanical switches
Read moreRead less▼
This wireless gaming headset leaves little to be desired. Featuring titanium TriForce drivers, you're getting crisp sound at a very reasonable price. The honking great big volume knob makes it easier than ever to fine-tune your soundscape when things get hectic, too.
Key specs: 50 mm drivers | 12 - 28,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | 70 hour battery life
Read moreRead less▼
This is the absolute best lightweight gaming mouse on the market right now. It's incredibly light at just 36 g, and somehow it's achieved this with nary a hole in sight. Apart from this, it's pretty barebones, but a good sensor and light weight is all that's needed for some seriously competitive FPS gameplay, and this mouse delivers on both fronts.
Key specs: 33K sensor | wireless | 36 g weight | 70-hr battery
Read moreRead less▼
Our current pick for the best PC controller right now, the GameSir G7 Pro, is only slightly pricier than a standard Xbox controller but feels and looks nearly identical, and comes with TMR sticks, tactile switches, and a charging dock to keep it topped up and looking pretty on a shelf. This is the lowest we've seen this controller at, and it was already reasonably priced at MSRP.
Key specs: TMR joysticks | 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, Wired | Asymmetric | 272 g
Read moreRead less▼
Capable of recording 4K quality video at up to 30 fps, this camera not only looks great and has the fastest automatic focus I've used in a webcam, but it is also a very solid 1080p choice with up to 60 fps capture. It's already a great price at MSRP, so it's only made better by a 28% discount.
Key specs: 4K | USB | HDR
Price check: Newegg (Sold out)
Read moreRead less▼
The Shure MV6 is so good that it deserves an award. In fact, it got one from us last year, with us declaring it the best microphone of 2024. Getting an 89% in our review, we found its small form factor, great software and superb sound to stand out, even if the noise reduction and stand footprint are a bit much.
Key specs: Unidirectional cardioid | 16 or 24 bit, 44.1 or 48 kHz sample | 50 to 15,000 Hz response
Price check: Walmart $149.99
1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo
2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL
3. Best gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V3
4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro
6. Best PC controller: GameSir G7 Pro
7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel
8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone
9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.