If I could have my dream PC gaming setup this Cyber Monday, these are the deals I'd pick

You won't find better at this price.

We test a lot of hardware over here at PC Gamer. With testing gear comes the unfortunate realisation that the best gear you can buy will often cost you one or two hundred pretty pennies. Luckily, that's what Cyber Monday is great for. The annual sales event has some real bargains if you know what you're looking for.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Save $30
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: was $479 now $449 at Amazon
A small but rare discount on the extremely popular (justifiably so) Ryzen 7 9800X3D. If you don't need heaps of cores for content creation, this is the best CPU purely for gaming purposes. The 3D V-Cache tech it uses allows AMD to stuff way more cache close to the chip that really speeds up gaming frame rates.

Key specs: 8 cores | 16 threads | 5.2 GHz | 96 MB L3 | 120 W

Price check: Newegg $454 (with promo code BFEFE36)

View Deal
Hyte Y70 Taro Milk
Save $40
Hyte Y70 Taro Milk: was $219.99 now $179.99 at Amazon
Taro Milk. That's purple, apparently, but I have to give it to Hyte, I've seen this case multiple times at various shows and I'm always drawn to it like a moth to a flame. It's a fish tank style case, meaning the cooling options are a bit limited, but there are options. There's even an option with a screen, but do you really need that? Do you? Doooo you?

Key specs: Fish tank | VGPU support | No fans included

Price check: Hyte $179.99

View Deal
MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi
AM5
Save $55.90
MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi: was $285.89 now $229.99 at Amazon
Plenty of bang for your buck here with two USB4 ports on the rear and another Type-C just in case you're desperate for more. It supports Wi-Fi 7, plenty of storage, and looks good, too.

Key specs: 14+2+1 VRM | 2x Gen5 NVMe | Wi-Fi 7 | 2x USB4 rear

View Deal
MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED
OLED
Save $300
MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED: was $1,049.99 now $749.99 at Amazon
Big, bold, and beautiful. MSI's MPG 321URX isn't just some expensive monitor for gaming; it's a genuinely fantastic display that's great for work and play. If you want to step up into the world of 4K OLED, stop right here and just buy this screen. We don't rate this the best gaming monitor for nothing, you know.

Key specs: 32-inch | 4K | 240 Hz | 0.03 ms | QD-OLED

Price check: Newegg $749.99

View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96
Save $80
Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96: was $209.99 now $129.99 at Amazon
This is still the absolute best gaming keyboard overall, and right now it's at a cracking price. You're getting excellent typing feel, stellar gaming performance, sound dampening that actually works, and a build quality that stands well above most of the competition.

Key specs: Numpad | Wireless | Hot-swappable mechanical switches

View Deal
Razer BlackShark V3
Wireless
Save $20
Razer BlackShark V3: was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon
This wireless gaming headset leaves little to be desired. Featuring titanium TriForce drivers, you're getting crisp sound at a very reasonable price. The honking great big volume knob makes it easier than ever to fine-tune your soundscape when things get hectic, too.

Key specs: 50 mm drivers | 12 - 28,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | 70 hour battery life

View Deal
Corsair Sabre V2 Pro | 36 g
Save $20
Corsair Sabre V2 Pro | 36 g: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon
This is the absolute best lightweight gaming mouse on the market right now. It's incredibly light at just 36 g, and somehow it's achieved this with nary a hole in sight. Apart from this, it's pretty barebones, but a good sensor and light weight is all that's needed for some seriously competitive FPS gameplay, and this mouse delivers on both fronts.

Key specs: 33K sensor | wireless | 36 g weight | 70-hr battery

View Deal
GameSir G7 Pro
GameSir G7 Pro: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy
Our current pick for the best PC controller right now, the GameSir G7 Pro, is only slightly pricier than a standard Xbox controller but feels and looks nearly identical, and comes with TMR sticks, tactile switches, and a charging dock to keep it topped up and looking pretty on a shelf. This is the lowest we've seen this controller at, and it was already reasonably priced at MSRP.

Key specs: TMR joysticks | 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, Wired | Asymmetric | 272 g

View Deal
Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite
Save 28% ($50)
Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite: was $179 now $129 at Amazon
Capable of recording 4K quality video at up to 30 fps, this camera not only looks great and has the fastest automatic focus I've used in a webcam, but it is also a very solid 1080p choice with up to 60 fps capture. It's already a great price at MSRP, so it's only made better by a 28% discount.

Key specs: 4K | USB | HDR

Price check: Newegg (Sold out)

View Deal
Shure MV6
Save $20
Shure MV6: was $169 now $149 at Amazon
The Shure MV6 is so good that it deserves an award. In fact, it got one from us last year, with us declaring it the best microphone of 2024. Getting an 89% in our review, we found its small form factor, great software and superb sound to stand out, even if the noise reduction and stand footprint are a bit much.

Key specs: Unidirectional cardioid | 16 or 24 bit, 44.1 or 48 kHz sample | 50 to 15,000 Hz response

Price check: Walmart $149.99

View Deal
Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair in Royal colouring, on a white background
Best PC gaming kit 2025

1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo

2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL

3. Best gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V3

4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless

5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro

6. Best PC controller: GameSir G7 Pro

7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel

8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone

9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2


James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

