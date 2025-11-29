We test a lot of hardware over here at PC Gamer. With testing gear comes the unfortunate realisation that the best gear you can buy will often cost you one or two hundred pretty pennies. Luckily, that's what Cyber Monday is great for. The annual sales event has some real bargains if you know what you're looking for.

Over the year, we round up the best of every type of gaming tech from CPUs and GPUs to gaming keyboards, gaming mice, controllers, and microphones. Here are the best deals we've been able to find on (what I think is) the best gaming gear.

Save $30 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: was $479 now $449 at Amazon A small but rare discount on the extremely popular (justifiably so) Ryzen 7 9800X3D. If you don't need heaps of cores for content creation, this is the best CPU purely for gaming purposes. The 3D V-Cache tech it uses allows AMD to stuff way more cache close to the chip that really speeds up gaming frame rates. Key specs: 8 cores | 16 threads | 5.2 GHz | 96 MB L3 | 120 W Price check: Newegg $454 (with promo code BFEFE36)

AM5 Save $55.90 MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi: was $285.89 now $229.99 at Amazon Plenty of bang for your buck here with two USB4 ports on the rear and another Type-C just in case you're desperate for more. It supports Wi-Fi 7, plenty of storage, and looks good, too. Key specs: 14+2+1 VRM | 2x Gen5 NVMe | Wi-Fi 7 | 2x USB4 rear

Wireless Save $20 Razer BlackShark V3: was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon This wireless gaming headset leaves little to be desired. Featuring titanium TriForce drivers, you're getting crisp sound at a very reasonable price. The honking great big volume knob makes it easier than ever to fine-tune your soundscape when things get hectic, too. Key specs: 50 mm drivers | 12 - 28,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | 70 hour battery life

Save $20 Corsair Sabre V2 Pro | 36 g: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon This is the absolute best lightweight gaming mouse on the market right now. It's incredibly light at just 36 g, and somehow it's achieved this with nary a hole in sight. Apart from this, it's pretty barebones, but a good sensor and light weight is all that's needed for some seriously competitive FPS gameplay, and this mouse delivers on both fronts. Key specs: 33K sensor | wireless | 36 g weight | 70-hr battery

GameSir G7 Pro: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy Our current pick for the best PC controller right now, the GameSir G7 Pro, is only slightly pricier than a standard Xbox controller but feels and looks nearly identical, and comes with TMR sticks, tactile switches, and a charging dock to keep it topped up and looking pretty on a shelf. This is the lowest we've seen this controller at, and it was already reasonably priced at MSRP. Key specs: TMR joysticks | 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, Wired | Asymmetric | 272 g

Save 28% ($50) Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite: was $179 now $129 at Amazon Capable of recording 4K quality video at up to 30 fps, this camera not only looks great and has the fastest automatic focus I've used in a webcam, but it is also a very solid 1080p choice with up to 60 fps capture. It's already a great price at MSRP, so it's only made better by a 28% discount. Key specs: 4K | USB | HDR Price check: Newegg (Sold out)