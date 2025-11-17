Save $2,545 Skytech Legacy | RTX 5090: was $6,199.99 now $3,654.99 at Newegg Yes, this is still a ridiculously expensive gaming PC, but as they say: Go big or go home, right? From what I've seen, most decent RTX 5090 gaming PCs are going for $4,000+ right now, and those that are cheaper than this one seem to cheap out on one component or another. But then you get this absolute beast, with a 12-core X3D CPU, 64 GB of fast DDR5 RAM, and 4 TB of storage. If I'm spending the big bucks on an RTX 5090 build, I am indeed going big on something like this. <p><strong>Key specs: Ryzen 9 9900X3D | RTX 5090 | 64 GB DDR5-6000 | 4 TB SSD Key specs: Ryzen 9 9900X3D | RTX 5090 | 64 GB DDR5-6000 | 4 TB SSD

I wrote about this beast of an RTX 5090 gaming PC back in July when it was on sale for $4,600. That was when it was $1,600 off for Prime Day. But now, in the lead-up to Black Friday, it's, uhh, $2,545 off for $3,655 at Newegg. Given the cheapest RTX 5090 we can find today is $2,759, that effectively makes the rest of the machine here cost just $896 and, as you'll see, it's not skimping on that, either.

What I wrote about it back then hasn't changed: it is, indeed, the "mother of all motherboard-stacking machines." We're not just talking about a gaming PC with the best high-end graphics card on the market right now with the Nvidia RTX 5090, but also one with a 12-core chip that has tons of V-Cache in the form of the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D.

Games love chomping through CPU cache, which is why the cheaper but similarly cached-up Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the best cpu for gaming right now. The 9900X3D might perform slightly worse in some games because it only has six cores in one CCD, and games will only utilise the extra cache on that one CCD, but it'll still do way better than non-X3D chips. With the 9900X3D, you're still getting those extra cores, which will help for any multi-threaded, ie, non-gaming, tasks you want to set it to—say, rendering or compression.

That 64 GB of DDR5-6000 RAM will also help with such non-gaming tasks. It's overkill for gaming, of course, but that goes for this entire build in general. You can use it as just a gaming PC, and more power to you if you do so, but really this is aimed at people who want to not only do gaming but also some creative or productivity work.

(Image credit: Future)

That's probably why it's got a 4 TB SSD, too: not for a giant game library, but for all those files you might be working with as a video editor or for your multiple virtual machines. Or maybe it is just for your giant game library—again, no judgment here.

Sometimes you'll find discounts as big as this on gaming PCs, but they're often kind of nonsense. Maybe they're knocking $3,000 off an $8,000 rig that's just as good as this one, or maybe they're knocking $2,000 off a $5,000 rig that has just 32 GB of RAM. Plenty of companies do it.

Not so with Skytech. This is a genuine behemoth of a rig, here, for a genuinely fantastic discount. It's not for those on a budget, but if you're looking for something to handle, well, just about anything, this is as good of a price I've seen for it.

👉 All of Newegg's gaming PC deals in the lead-up to Black Friday 👈