This is the biggest discount I've found on anything over Prime Day: With $1,500 off this monster RTX 5090 gaming PC can you guess what the final price is?

Skytech Legacy | Ryzen 9 9900X3D | RTX 5090 | 64 GB DDR5-6000 | 4 TB SSD | $6,199.99 $4,699.99 at Newegg (save $1,500)

Yes, this is still a ridiculously expensive gaming PC, but as they say: Go big or go home, right? From what I've seen, most decent RTX 5090 gaming PCs are going for $4,000+ right now, and those that are cheaper than this one seem to cheap out on one component or another. But then you get this absolute beast, with a 12-core X3D CPU, 64 GB of fast DDR5 RAM, and 4 TB of storage. If I'm spending the big bucks on an RTX 5090 build, I am indeed going big on something like this with a whopping $1,500 discount.

If you have a fat stack lying around and really won't consider sending it over my way (fine), then boy do I have the mother of all motherboard-stacking machines to direct you towards. That is, of course, this Skytech RTX 5090 rig for $4,700 at Newegg.

This is expensive, yes, but RTX 5090 builds are. And what's struck me is just how frankly rubbish a lot of incredibly expensive ($4,000+) RTX 5090 gaming PCs are this Prime Day. This Skytech one is genuinely the first big boi I've seen that's worth its salt. Step down just a couple hundred dollars and you're looking at builds that sacrifice some storage, RAM, or even the CPU.

And it's worth remembering that the cheapest RTX 5090 we've found is still $2,800 at Newegg today, and that's with a discount.

If you ask me, spending $4,000+ should net you the crème de la crème of gaming PCs, not just an average PC with an RTX 5090 bunged on top. So yes, for that reason I'm all aboard the Skytech Legacy train here.

We're not even talking about the current best gaming CPU (the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D), but what is essentially, from a gamer's perspective, that CPU on steroids. With the Ryzen 9 9900X3D you're not getting any massive extra benefit for gaming (perhaps the slight bump in boost clock will help a little), but you are getting the same benefit plus an extra heap of cores just in case you want to blast through some productivity tasks with ease at any point.

Ditto that 64 GB of RAM. You're probably not going to feel the extra benefit of that for gaming compared to a similarly fast 32 GB kit, but the options are completely opened up here for any kind of productivity or creative work you might want to do in future. And for some serious streaming, of course.

Then there's the 4 TB of storage, and I can't explain how nice that is to see in a pre-built. I've been keeping my eye on pre-built deals for the past year and I could probably count the number of gaming PCs I've seen with more than 2 TB of storage on one hand. Heck, even 2 TB is rare until you start pushing above $2,000. Given how large game installs are these days, this is one benefit that will be noticeable to gamers—ones with large libraries, at least.

So, if you're feeling inclined towards installing a veritable demigod of a gaming PC in your home, I'd give this beast a look. Just be prepared for that energy bill, and probably lots of envy from PC gamers everywhere.