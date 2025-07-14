Now Prime Day is over, AMD gaming PCs have returned to the top of the value pile, case in point this RX 9070 XT and 9800X3D build

iBuyPower Y40 Pro | Ryzen 7 9800X3D | RX 9070 XT | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 2 TB SSD | $2,149.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy (save $150)

Finally, a decent Ryzen 7 9800X3D gaming PC for $2,000. This is the best gaming CPU on the market right now, and it's paired with AMD's best GPU offering in the form of the RX 9070 XT. In fact, this is a pretty great all-around high-end build.

Last week the retail gods blessed us with some great gaming PCs for very reasonable prices for Prime Day (er, week?). After months of Nvidia-beating prices from AMD builds, I was surprised to find that the best gaming PC deal was for a Zotac Nvidia RTX 5080 build. But now that's out of stock, everything has returned to its natural order, and we're once again left with AMD taking the value reins. Case in point, this all-AMD iBuyPower Y40 Pro for $2,000 at Best Buy.

The AMD RX 9070 XT is AMD's best graphics card and competes closely with the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti, losing out mainly in ray tracing performance (though not by the massive margins of days of yore) and, of course, its lack of Multi Frame Gen. In his RX 9070 XT vs RTX 5070 Ti comparison, our Dave concluded that for the same price he'd probably opt for the RTX 5070 Ti. But therein lies the kicker: for the same price.

I spent an unfathomable amount of time browsing through gaming PC deals for Prime Day last week, and I'm still yet to find a pre-built gaming PC as well-rounded as this RX 9070 XT build for $2,000 or less. The RTX 5070 Ti builds I'm seeing in this price bracket just can't stand up to the sweet chip, RAM, and storage combo on offer in this iBuyPower build.

This build is somewhat of a known quantity, too, because while we've not got our hands on this specific model, our Jacob Ridley did try out a similar previous-gen model. Apart from being a little loud, it was pretty solid all-round.

Returning to this Y40, you're getting some stellar core specs. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the best CPU for gaming on the market right now, thanks to the copious amount of cache that it sits on top of. And 32 GB of DDR5 RAM is ideal for gaming today, too—although 5,200 MT/s isn't the fastest—and 2 TB of storage is also the ideal amount for today's large game install sizes. In other words, in terms of its core specs, this build is pretty ideal all around.

Apart from the core specs, you're also getting a nice fish tank case in the iBuyPower Hyte Y40 Pro with a vertical GPU mount and a liquid cooler. The power supply is shrouded, too, of course, so you can just have all the cool parts displayed (sorry, PSUs).

It also comes with a free mouse and keyboard, though you'll want to upgrade those sooner rather than later. Still, they'll do in a pinch if you don't already have your peripherals sorted.