With almost $1,000 knocked off this Zotac RTX 5080 rig, it's both better and cheaper than every other Prime Day gaming PC deal I've seen

Zotac Mek | Ryzen 7 9700X | RTX 5080 | 32 GB DDR5-6400 | 2 TB SSD | $3,299 $2,349 at Newegg (save $950)

If you're looking for a well-rounded high-end build in a dinky little package, look no further. Housed in what looks like a Thermaltake Tower 600 chassis is a vertical RTX 5080, which should be capable of playing any game all the way up to 4K. You're also getting a nice current-gen Ryzen 7 CPU, 2 TB of storage, and also some very fast RAM. There's truly very little to dislike here.

Two things I've been on the lookout for over the last couple of days are: (1) a great RTX 5080 gaming PC deal, and (2) a gaming PC with a chassis I'd actually be proud to present to the world. Zotac must have heard my siren call because it just slapped both of these things in my lap in the form of the Zotac Mek gaming PC for $2,349 at Newegg.

And I know, I know, $2,349 isn't exactly cheap—but these are simply the PC hardware prices we're working with in 2025. The next-best RTX 5080 gaming PC I've found over these Prime Day sales has been the Skytech Prism for $200 more than this.

This isn't just a run of the mill, 'cut as many costs as you can' gaming PC, either. Alongside the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, you have an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 9700X, which, in his review, our Nick called an "excellent jack-of-all-trades chip."

It also has some very fast DDR5 RAM, which the Ryzen chip will love. 6,400 MT/s is faster than I've seen in any pre-built under $2,500—usually, I'm happy when I see 6,000 MT/s as most go for 5,200 MT/s.

Then, of course, there's the fact that it's housed in that chassis, which looks to be a Thermaltake Tower 600. The hidden power supply and space for cable management look ideal in this case, and the vertical mount setup adds a bit of flair, too. Plus a healthy selection of front panel ports, of course.

This is a rig that I can genuinely say I'd be proud to display on my desk next to my keyboard and screens, both for its internals and its exterior. It has the whole range of high-end features, including the correct amount of storage space for 2025 (screw you, 1 TB builds) and even Wi-Fi 7. For $2,349—cheaper than any other decent RTX 5080 build I've found—this would be the high-end rig I'd go for this Prime Day.