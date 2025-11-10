I've been checking gaming PC deals every week for the past year and I think I'd pull the trigger on this RTX 5070, Ryzen 7 7800X3D build even with Black Friday approaching

As we approach that most chaotic of retail events, Black Friday, it can be tempting to hold fire on that purchase button, and I think that's wise most of the time. But better prices during sales events aren't always guaranteed, and I reckon this RTX 5060 Ti gaming PC for $1,100 at Newegg is worth considering even in the lead-up to Black Friday.

And if you can afford another $199 on top, this RTX 5070 gaming PC is a fantastic choice for $1,299 at Walmart. The former will net you decent enough frame rates, but in addition to the faster GPU, the extra RAM and great CPU in the RTX 5070 rig will take you far.

Join us on WhatsApp for daily deals, direct to your phone.

Both gaming PCs will, of course, net you all the latest fancy Multi Frame Gen (MFG) and upscaling DLSS 4 tech, which pushes frame rates above what you can get from traditional rendering. 'Fake frames' or not, these are a nice bonus which you don't quite get with AMD cards, at least not yet.

Save $200 Skytech Archangel | RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB: was $1,299.99 now $1,099.99 at Newegg This RTX 5060 Ti has the full 16 GB of VRAM, which is becoming ever-more important for gaming, especially at higher resolutions. The Core i5 14400F makes for a good pairing with it, as long as you're not playing very CPU-intensive games. It only comes with 16 GB of memory, but at least the platform is DDR5, so upgrading should be no issue—well, other than having to fork over more than you might expect thanks to the memory shortage. <p><strong>Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB | 16 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB | 16 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD

I've been keeping my eye on gaming PC deals for over a year now, and can tell you this gaming PC definitely slots into the 'decent deal price' bracket. Plenty of Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti gaming PCs go for about $1,300, and while we've seen some drop as low as about $1,000, these usually make some significant sacrifices.

In particular, what you usually get at around the $1,000 mark—if you're lucky enough to get any RTX 5060 Ti PC at that price—is an 8 GB version of the card. Don't get me wrong, I think the common hatred of 8 GB VRAM is a little overblown, because that much video memory is just fine for many games today. But not for all games, and not at all resolutions, and it will only become even more important over time.

You are only getting 16 GB of RAM in this rig, but if you keep other apps and services closed while you game, this should be fine. In some more demanding games, 8 GB VRAM would be more of a bottleneck than 16 GB of RAM. And it's DDR5 RAM you're getting, which means you won't need to change your motherboard to upgrade down the line—though do bear in mind that memory prices are climbing drastically.

Save $400.99 iBuyPower Element Pro | RTX 5070: was $1,699.99 now $1,299 at Walmart This RTX 5070 gaming PC also happens to come with the previous generation's best CPU for gaming. It's still no slouch and is a better choice than non-X3D chips even today. The CPU-GPU combo here should have you handling most games just fine at 1440p, especially if you enable FG or MFG. <p><strong>Key specs: Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RTX 5070 | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD Key specs: Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RTX 5070 | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD

As I said, this is the gaming PC I'd go for if I could spare the extra $199 on top of the RTX 5060 Ti rig's discounted price. It'll certainly be well worth it.

For starters, it has a better GPU. Which might seem a little silly considering how much I just bigged up the 16 GB of VRAM in the Skytech build above, because the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 has just 12 GB of GDDR7 memory. But the cusp of playability really is between the 8–12 GB mark in most VRAM-intensive games today.

There might be a few games that use more if you have textures on max and are playing at 4K, but 12 GB is enough for almost every game today. This means you're not benefitting as much from jumping from 12 GB to 16 GB as you are when you jump from 8 GB to 12 GB.

So, 12 GB should be enough VRAM for most people, and the performance uplift from RTX 5060 Ti to RTX 5070 is great—roughly 30–40% better, going by my eyeballing of the charts from our testing.

You're also getting a beefy X3D chip in the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D. This chip outperforms most CPUs on the market for gaming, the exception being its successor, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, of course.

The icing on top is that you're getting a full 32 GB of DDR5 RAM. Which means no need to wade into the inflated memory market for an upgrade. For just shy of $1,300, I reckon this rig is the value king right now for 1440p gaming, and heck, maybe even some 4K gaming, too.

And if neither of these are for you, there might be something else you fancy out of the early Black Friday PC gaming deals we've found.