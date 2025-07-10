It's that classic Prime Day conundrum of 'Do I buy a big boi RTX 5090 graphics card or an entire Ryzen 9800X3D, RTX 5080 gaming PC with a monitor to boot?'
Err, wait. That's not much of a brain-scratcher.
Here's a puzzle for you to solve: Is it better to buy a new graphics card or a new gaming PC? Normally, the answer would be to choose the first one, as your average GPU is a fraction of the price that an entire rig sells for.
👉Shop all the early Prime Day deals on Amazon👈
But what if the graphics card in question just so happens to be a GeForce RTX 5090 and the price tag is an eye-watering $2,800? What kind of gaming PC can you get for that kind of money, you may wonder.
Well, ponder no more, as I've found you the perfect gaming machine that's costs a little less than a 5090, but will give you a whole lot more pleasure.
Quick links
- Zotac RTX 5090 graphics card | $2,800 @ Newegg
- Skytech Legacy RTX 5080 gaming PC | $2,700 @ Newegg
Zotac GeForce RTX 5090 Solid OC Edition
Zotac RTX 5090 | 32 GB GDDR7 | 21760 shaders | 2422 MHz boost | $2,899.99 $2,799.99 @ Newegg (save $100)
With the likelihood of the RTX 5090 ever being sold at a normal price roughly being zero, you're left with options like this one if you really must have the most powerful gaming graphics card money can buy. It's astonishingly fast, but oh boy, that price tag...
RTX 5090 price check: Amazon $2,899.99 | Best Buy $2,919.99 | B&H Photo $2,899.99 | Walmart $3,049.99
Yes, this is the most powerful gaming graphics card you can buy, and yes—this is as cheap as they come at the moment. Two thousand and eight hundred of your hard-earned dollars, bar a single cent, for a mighty GeForce RTX 5090.
It is ridiculously capable and not just in gaming. If your side-hustle involves a lot of content creation or AI work, then this thing will just barnstorm through anything you dare to throw at it.
However, humungous price tag aside, the RTX 5090 will gobble up energy like nothing else, and its 575 W TGP means you need a seriously potent power supply unit to keep it happy. You'll also need a whole bunch of fans in your case to shift all that heat out of the way, too.
If you have the cash and want the outright fastest GPU to sit in a gaming PC, then go ahead and grab one. Don't worry about regrets, ignore the naysayers. Just do it. Or maybe not, especially when you see what you can get for $100 less...
Skytech Legacy RTX 5080 gaming PC
Skytech Legacy | GeForce RTX 5080 | Ryzen 7 9800X3D | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD | $3,699.99 $2,699.99 @ Newegg (save $1,000)
Best gaming CPU? Check. One of the best gaming GPUs? Check. Right amount and speed of RAM? Check. Decent amount of storage? Bah, it's only 1 TB. Oh wait, it only comes with a free 32" gaming monitor, for goodness' sake!
Yes, that's right. For precisely one hundred smackeroonies less than the asking price of the cheapest RTX 5090 around, you can have an entire gaming PC. And not just any old box of tat, either.
Heading up the specs list is the GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card, Nvidia's second most powerful in its Blackwell family of GPUs. No it's not as powerful as an RTX 5080 and as you can see in the performance charts below, it's short by some margin.
Only in games that are heavily CPU-limited, such as Homeworld 3, does the RTX 5080 come anywhere near to an RTX 5090. But that's fine because the real-world gaming performance you can get out of the 5080 is more than good enough to enjoy in anything you play.
Plus if you do need a bit more oomph, just enable DLSS upscaling and/or frame generation. In the case of the latter, the RTX 5080 supports Multi Frame Generation, which is borderline magic as to how well it can boost frame rates without adding masses of latency.
And the supporting act behind the RTX 5080 in this gaming PC is as good as you could want. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the best CPU for gaming, as we probably all know by now, and it's backed by 32 GB of DDR5-6000 RAM. That's more than enough memory for gaming and it's running at the sweet spot for Ryzen chips.
The amount of storage you get, though, is disappointing—just a single 1 TB NVMe SSD. In this price sector, that's rather rubbish, but it's not hard to add a second, big solid state drive to store your Steam library on.
But this Newegg deal has a twist in its tail, in the form of a free 32-inch 1440p 165 Hz gaming monitor, worth $250. It's a Skytech-branded model but if you don't have a monitor already, it'll be serviceable enough until you can afford something better (32 inches is too big for 1440p, so text will be a bit wooly-looking).
You could use it as a secondary monitor, gift it to a friend or family member, or maybe even sell it on to fund a second SSD.
It doesn't really matter what you do, though, as while there are cheaper gaming RTX 5080 gaming PC deals to be found, none are packing the mighty 9800X3D. All of them, though, are lower in price than a single RTX 5090 graphics card.
I know which one I'd buy...
👉Check out Amazon's Prime Day gaming PC deals here👈
👉Check out our list of guides👈
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in 1981, with the love affair starting on a Sinclair ZX81 in kit form and a book on ZX Basic. He ended up becoming a physics and IT teacher, but by the late 1990s decided it was time to cut his teeth writing for a long defunct UK tech site. He went on to do the same at Madonion, helping to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its gaming and hardware section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com and over 100 long articles on anything and everything. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.