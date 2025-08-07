This $130 250 Hz MSI gaming monitor proves that you don't have to sacrifice speed when you're shopping on a tight budget
It's not the brightest display you'll ever see, but it's perfect for getting into competitive esports.
MSI MAG 255XFV | 24-inch | 1080p | Rapid VA | 250 Hz | Adaptive Sync | $149.99 $129.99 at Best Buy (save $20)
You might not like the VA panel and its low brightness, but you'll surely like the speed and price tag. 250 Hz, 0.5 ms pixel time, and adaptive sync will all help to ensure you get super-silky gaming.
Price check: Amazon $176.23
If we all had magic bank accounts, every PC gamer out there would be rocking a massive rig, with a hulking graphics card pumping its pixels onto a luscious OLED monitor. Sadly, the real world isn't like that, but even then, not everyone wants or needs a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED display.
This is especially true if you're looking to get into competitive esports, you simply don't have room for a big screen, or you just prefer to put your hard-earned cash towards a better CPU or graphics cards. For those cases, may I present to you the MSI MAG 255XFV gaming monitor, currently on offer for $130 at Best Buy.
It's 24 inches in size, and given that it has a 1920 x 1080 resolution (aka 1080p), you certainly don't want to go bigger than this if you want to maintain a decent pixel density. The 255XFV wears its gaming credentials proudly for all to see: a refresh rate of 250 Hz, an average pixel response time of 0.5 milliseconds (gray-to-gray), and adaptive sync support for tear-free visuals.
At this price, you're normally looking at well under 200 Hz, so you're getting a fair old blast of speed for your money. The downside to this combination is that the display itself is a Rapid VA panel, so that means the viewing angles aren't great, and they can get a little smeary in dark areas.
Traditionally, TN panels have been the top choice for esports due to their ultra-fast pixel response times, but this one is just as quick, so some of those VA panel problems won't be a major problem. What might be is the fact that the peak brightness is just 250 nits—one for gaming in a dark den, then.
But these gripes are forgivable when it's this affordable. Sure, you can spend way less on a 1080p monitor, but it'll be smaller and a lot slower. As the cliche goes, if you feel the need, the need for speed, then your bank balance will thank you for picking up this MSI monitor.
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in 1981, with the love affair starting on a Sinclair ZX81 in kit form and a book on ZX Basic. He ended up becoming a physics and IT teacher, but by the late 1990s decided it was time to cut his teeth writing for a long defunct UK tech site. He went on to do the same at Madonion, helping to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its gaming and hardware section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com and over 100 long articles on anything and everything. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?
