4K (and 1080p) Save $110 MSI MAG 275UPD E14: was $309.99 now $199.99 at Newegg It doesn't get much better than this, folks. A 4K, 27-inch gaming monitor for a cent under $200. It's an IPS panel with a 1 ms response time, and it is what's known as a dual-mode monitor. That means it runs at both 4K/144 Hz and 1080p/288 Hz. Perfect for blending both competitive gaming with immersive singleplayer gaming. Use code 'LTSF682' for full discount. Key specs: 27-inch | 4K + 1080p (dual mode) | 144/288 Hz | 1 ms | IPS

Though the same can't be said for the PCs needed to run the resolution, 4K gaming monitors are only getting more and more reasonable over time. If you've been holding out on making the upgrade to 4K gaming, I've found a pick that may just be too tempting to ignore. Even if you can't afford a 4K capable GPU right now. And that's because it can also deliver super high 1080p refresh rates, too.

The MSI MAG 275UPD E14 is down to $200 at Newegg right now with the promo code "LTSF682". Considering it normally sells for $280, that's a solid reduction, and much cheaper than comparable screens.

Part of what makes this monitor so special is that, as well as being from a trusted brand, it comes with a 144 Hz refresh rate, plus a response time of 1 ms. Though I wouldn't get your head turned by that DisplayHDR 400 VESA specification on the specs sheet.

Theoretically, that means you ought to be able to hit 400 nit peaks in HDR mode, but you are not going to get a good PC HDR experience out of this display. It's standard peak luminance is rated at a pretty lowly 250 nits, which is fine, just not particularly zingy.

However, if you don't plan on upgrading the rest of your PC setup right now, it also has a dual mode, sending it down to 1080p but with a much higher 288 Hz refresh rate. So, if you can only run 1080p but plan on running 4K in the future, it supports both with ease.

This also means that, should you have competitive gaming in mind, you can crank it up on command. Generally, the sweet spot is 4K for singleplayer pretty games and 1080 for competitive shooters for sheer pace.

Being 27 inches, this IPS panel delivers a very tight pixel pitch, and that size also makes it a good shout for a two-monitor setup (my setup of choice). It can obviously serve as a single monitor, though, and it comes with a height-adjustable stand, plus swivel, pivot, and tilt capabilities. It's a solid all-rounder, and an excellent way of getting 4K at a reasonable price.

We have once seen this MSI MAG monitor at this price point, but that was last Black Friday, and if you can match Black Friday deals outside of the big day, you're doing something right. Just make sure to pop that promo code in at checkout for the last $40 off.

I watch over our roundup of the best cheap gaming monitor deals every week, and this MSI choice is the absolute cheapest 4K monitor I'd genuinely recommend right now.