Save $60.99 Razer Basilisk V3 PRo: was $159.99 now $99 at Amazon In addition to a very comfy shape and a more than decent sensor, this mouse has RGB lighting gorgeous enough to tempt even the most ardent anti-RGB-ers. For such a big discount, it's well worth a look. Key specs: 30,000 DPI | 750 IPS | 70 G | 8 kHz | 110-hour battery | 13-zone Chroma lighting

There are other gaming mice that might have slightly better deals on this Cyber Monday—to see the lay of the land, check out our Cyber Monday peripheral compendium—but I just had to highlight this one. That's because it's the mouse that's made an RGB lover out of me—well, the 35K DPI version has, but they're practically the same mouse, except the regular one has a slightly older sensor and less battery life.

And it's not entirely accurate to say it's made an RGB lover out of me, because most things with RGB don't look this slick, but it's at least shown me what good RGB can look like. Oh, and there's a nice $61 discount running on it right now, as it's going for $99 at Amazon. That's a lot of money, sure, but it's hardly a budget-oriented mouse. It's a premium one that packs in a ton of features.

Probably the most interesting feature, apart from that glorious RGB underglow, is its infinite scroll wheel, just like you get with the Logitech G502, G502 Hero, and the likes. In fact, I might call the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Razer's attempt at something like the G502, as it even shares a similar shape with the glorious thumb rest.

That infinite scroll, which you can toggle on or off, can be very useful if you do a lot of productivity work, or just to keep scrolling through Reddit, or speedrunning TikTok vids, or whatever it is the youths do these days. More realistically, it can be a way to prevent finger fatigue, as you only have to give it a light touch to scroll, quickly or slowly.

You're also getting Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz connectivity and a 30,000 DPI sensor. There might be a slightly newer version out, but 30K DPI is still more than enough.

All well and good, but I need to return to that RGB lighting. That's what sells me on this mouse more than anything. I have been anti-RGB for most of my two-decade-long PC gaming career, but I'll be damned if that underglow doesn't look—dare I say it—downright classy.