Logitech G502 Hero: $37.98 at Amazon This is a substantial discount on a tried and tested Logitech gaming mouse, with an astonishing amount of customisation potential. The G502 Hero uses the Hero 25K sensor for accuracy, 11 customisable buttons with onboard memory, and comes with five removable weights to adjust the feel for even the pickiest of competitive gamers. The two main buttons use mechanical switch tensioning to make every click feel satisfying, and the programmable RGB lighting finishes off this comprehensive package. Key specs: Wired | 25,600 DPI | Right-handed Price check: Best Buy $37.98

The Logitech G502 was my first intro to the concept of an infinite scroll, and while there are plenty of gaming mice around today that have the feature that hypnotized me all those years ago, this one will always hold a special place in my heart.

Right now, the Logitech G502 Hero is just $38, which technically is not a deal. Yeah, there's no actual reduction here. What I'm saying is that this is a really good buy even without a discount. During last year's sales season, it dropped to $34, but that was discounted from $80. Now the standard price has come down so much, I guess we can just start recommending you buy it at any time of year.

That said, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless is the same mouse, only tetherless and has actually seen a deep discount for Black Friday. The Lightspeed is currently $75, which is a 38% saving and still a really great mouse. But as long as you don't mind a wire trailing from your machine to your mousepad, the Hero is a much better buy.

I don't want to get too soppy, but the Logitech G502 is probably one of the most comfortable and comprehensively featured gaming mice to have graced the gaming accessory market, in my opinion. It was at the top of our best gaming mouse list for God knows how long, and it just keeps coming back to show off.

That's 'cause every year it just gets cheaper without becoming obsolete, despite having to compete with great gaming mice like the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro and others on our best gaming mouse guide.

Coming with customizable weights to make it up to 18 g heavier, this 121 g mouse is a solid creature with a little bit of heft over today's ultra-light rodents. That's not what I'm about. I want to feel the mouse beneath my hand. And with ergonomics like this, I don't have to mess around trying to keep hold of it or get tired using it.

Sure, the DPI is less than many of today's mice, but I'll level with you: Unless you're an actual pro gamer, you probably won't notice a difference. Plus, the Hero is a flawless sensor that's a smashing upgrade to the original.

Top it all off with that lovely scroll wheel that you can just set off and watch it fly for aeons, and you definitely won't be disappointed for under $40.