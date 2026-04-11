Jacob Fox, hardware writer (Image credit: Future) This week I've been: Trying out some seriously fast gaming monitors, including a 600 Hz TN panel. My Counter-Strike gaming has never been so buttery smooth.

Over the past year, I've found myself falling head over heels for a couple of different competitive gaming mice for vastly different reasons. But Razer's latest release, the Viper V4 Pro, has brought me back to earth and reminded me that few things can beat good old-fashioned build quality.

I'm not going to apologise for getting excited about things I actually like—attitude of gratitude, they say—and there have been some fantastic improvements in the gaming mouse market over the last year. But there's also a need to take in the bigger picture sometimes, and the whole picture is better with the Viper V4 Pro than with any of the other mice I've been impressed by over the last year.

The first one to really catch my eye was the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro. I caught a glimpse of it at Gamescom last year, and not long after that, I got my hands on it for some extended testing. The key selling point is its genuinely ultralight weight, as it somehow manages to keep itself to a low 36 g while maintaining a solid shell.

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This is the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro. (Image credit: Future)

That low weight—lighter than pretty much any other mouse I've seen, setting aside a handful of niche picks from lesser-known brands—I find to be a genuine boon to competitive gaming. It lets your hand fly across your pad and adjust your aim with ease.

But then I had my attention yanked away from attaining my featherweight endgame by the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike. After spending a couple of days learning about how the Superstrike was made at Logitech's Swiss HQ, I then got a ton of hands-on time with it.

Viper V4 Pro vs Superstrike (Image credit: Future) Want a more in-depth look at how the Viper V4 Pro and Superstrike stack up? Check out my full comparison.

The basic pitch is that its analogue switches (a world's first for gaming mice) allow you to set your actuation level to exactly where you like. Which means you can set it to trigger with the lightest touch, helping reduce the time between starting to click and actually having your click register and hearing your gunshot ring out.

Right away with the Superstrike, I knew this improvement wasn't gimmicky, provided you fit the niche of gamers who will stand to benefit from reduced click latency. Essentially, anyone who plays a tactical shooter like CS2 or Valorant, or plays games that require a high number of clicks per minute (CPM). After tons of time in CS2 with the Superstrike, I definitely see the benefit, even if it's only a small one compared to, say, improving your aim or reaction time.

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So the Superstrike's haptic clicks had overtaken the Sabre V2 Pro's low weight, in my mind. The former weighs about 60 g, which is far from the 36 g of the latter, but I still came to prefer the Superstrike for gaming in Counter-Strike.

This is the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike. (Image credit: Future)

But then came the Viper V4 Pro from on high. This mouse has neither the ultralight weight of the Sabre V2 Pro nor the revolutionary rapid clicks of the Superstrike, but it has still stolen my heart more than either of the former two.

In fact, there's little revolutionary about it at all. Sure, it has a new kind of sensor capture and USB polling synchronisation called FrameSync, but that ultimately just helps grant a teeny tiny bit of improved click latency and a fair amount of battery life—great stuff, but not quite as eye-catching as 36 g or analogue clicks.

Viper V4 Pro review (Image credit: Future) Check out the full Razer Viper V4 Pro review. Here's the long story short: The Razer Viper V4 Pro is an all-round fantastic mouse, with stellar build quality, satisfying clicks, and a nicely tactile scroll wheel. It also balances top-tier performance and a light weight with a surprising amount of juice.

What the Viper V4 Pro instead represents is not upheaval but perfection, and here I mean for that word 'perfection' to be a verb. It doesn't try to shed absolutely as much weight as possible, nor does it attempt to revolutionise clicking technology. Instead, it tries to keep things as light and as performant as possible while perfecting its overall build.

The long and short of it is that there is no part of the Viper V4 Pro that doesn't feel crafted with the goal of perfection in mind. The only thing I'm not too keen on is the sound of the left and right clicks. But that's just what you get with even the best optical switches, which are better for longevity and less prone to problems such as double-click issues.

From its sturdy shell to its smooth skates, tactile optical clicks and scroll wheel, clicky side buttons, and a relatively light weight of 49–50 g, there really is nothing to complain about. The sensor is also the absolute latest and greatest, but that's just a nice addition, really, to what feels like a mouse that's had the utmost attention paid to every element of its design and build. That's something teardowns seem to attest to, as well.

From its sturdy shell to its smooth skates, tactile optical clicks and scroll wheel, clicky side buttons, and a relatively light weight of 49–50 g, there really is nothing to complain about

The final sprinkling of sugar into the Viper's saucepan comes in the form of its software, which allows you to adjust all its settings in-browser via Synapse Web. This isn't exactly a bragging point for Razer, given that many other mouse companies (even Corsair) have started doing the same, but since the local Synapse software is very bloated and consumes a lot of memory, web software is nice to see for the Viper V4 Pro. Again, all angles covered.

None of this is to say there's no place for ultralight mice or haptic-inductive clicks. In fact, I'm still very much debating which of the three I prefer for gaming in CS2, because my actual in-game stats don't seem noticeably affected by whichever I choose—my skill, or lack thereof, is much more relevant.

You can make a solid argument for any, but the Viper V4 Pro has reminded me that a stand-out spec or revolutionary technology isn't necessary to get your name in the hat.

This is the Razer Viper V4 Pro. (Image credit: Future)

Of course, there's also the fact that mouse shape trumps all of the above considerations. You can have an amazingly built mouse with revolutionary technology, but it won't be worth anything for competitive FPS gaming if it's built like a joystick.

Thankfully, all three mouse shapes discussed here are inoffensive, symmetrical ones that should suit plenty of hand sizes and grips. Smaller hands that palm grip might want to miss all three, though, and maybe opt for something like a Razer Cobra HyperSpeed or something similar instead.

Given that I do get on with the Viper's shape, it's now the standard against which I'm going to measure all other gaming mice. If another mouse even comes close to this thing's build quality, that's worthy of a nod of approval in my books.