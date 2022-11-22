Cyber Monday gaming keyboard and mouse deals 2022: majestic mechanicals and righteous rodents

There will no doubt be Cyber Monday gaming keyboard and mouse deals still live by the time Monday, November 28 comes around. There are already a host of Black Friday gaming keyboad and mouse deals (opens in new tab) around week, but there will be plenty left over, and fresh discounts popping up throughout the November deals season.

Cyber Monday should help us round off deals season with a bang. Indeed, it's never been a better time to upgrade your gaming mouse (opens in new tab) or gaming keyboard since we're seeing unprecedented deals on some of our favorite gaming peripherals right now.

Unlike a CPU or graphics card, these accessories can't grant you a higher frame rate, but they can make every single interaction with your PC more accurate, sturdier, and just an all-round more pleasant experience.

Essentially, the best gaming keyboard (opens in new tab) and mouse will utterly transform your setup. Whether you're matching them by color, RGB synchronization, or simply their gaming prowess, there's a combination out there for you. While mice are getting super light, and polling rates are on the rise, mechanical keyboards are also upping their game. Wireless tech, too, is becoming ever more affordable, so if you're still rocking a cheap board and rodent, it's well worth treating your fingers to an upgrade with good battery life and some other fancy features.

We'll carry on curating the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) all the way through.

We've focused on gaming keyboards and mice that are actually quality options here, and are on sale significantly below their usual prices. Below you'll find only the best peripherals from brands like Corsair, Logitech, Razer, Drop, and Das Keyboards, all with great discounts to clear away that Cyber Monday haze.

When is Cyber Monday 2022? Cyber Monday is set for November 28, 2022, trawling Black Friday like a lovesick puppy. The temptation is to look at Cyber Monday like the unwanted sibling of Black Friday, with just the dregs left on offer. But while it's still going to be tough to get the goods shipped ahead of Christmas, retailers will often have a stock of great deals set aside for Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday also kicks off Cyber Week, where you may find a bunch of other deals on PC hardware to stretch out the sales season.

Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Corsair K60 RGB Pro | Full-size | Cherry MX Low Profile mechanical switch (linear) | Per-key RGB lighting | $109.99 $34.99 at Newegg (save $75 with coupon code CRBPMC2X) (opens in new tab)

Cheap mechanical keyboards are back. At least for Black Friday. Here you have a low profile gaming keyboard for $75 off. Wow. Yeah we're pretty big fans of low-profile boards at PC Gamer, as a few on team use these for their day-to-day, and this one from Corsair comes with all the trimmings you'd expect of a much more expensive Corsair board.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Alloy Origins | 65% | Red mechanical switch (linear) | RGB lighting | $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy (save $30) (opens in new tab)

Who doesn't love a 65 percenter? This HyperX Alloy Origins is not only one of the better 65% keyboards out there, but its RGB backlit keys make it of the best-looking ones as well. When I used it, what sold me on the Alloy were durable double-shot PBT keys that felt great to type on. It's a solid gaming keyboard that won't take up a ton of space on your desk.

(opens in new tab) Corsair K100 RGB | Full-size | Optical switch (linear) | Per-key RGB lighting | $249.99 $179.99 at Newegg (save $70) (opens in new tab)

The K100 was, for a long time, our number one pick for the best gaming keyboard. Admittedly it's slipped down the ranks a little now, mostly cause some cheaper boards offer similar stuff, but with this discount this is back in a competitive footing for a gaming keyboard that offers everything. It's fast, programmable, and it looks and feels great.

(opens in new tab) Keychron K4 Wireless | Compact full-size | Gateron Brown switch (tactile) | $104.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $5) (opens in new tab)

Not a massive saving on this keyboard, but seeing as we were so impressed with the Keychron we reviewed, the K2 Version 2, we thought even a $15 discount would be worth highlighting on this model. This is a wireless keyboard with both 2.4 and Bluetooth connectivity, and you can plug it in via USB Type-C, so it's good for pretty much any situation.

(opens in new tab) Roccat Vulcan TKL | Tenkeyless | Titan mechanical switch (tactile) | Per-key RGB lighting | $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon (save $40) (opens in new tab)

This Roccat keyboard is a unique proposition. I've never used anything else like it anyways. The keycaps are completely exposed on this keyboard, making for a love it or hate it design. Though fundamentally it's a fully mechanical keyboard with Roccat's own Titan switch, which I found reasonably good for gaming and typing on. The only thing is that this price isn't entirely new for Black Friday, as we've seen it appear a few times lately, but it's still a decent deal.

(opens in new tab) Drop + Lord of the Rings | Tenkeyless | Holy Panda X | Wireless | $199 $169 at Drop (save $30) (opens in new tab)

One thing I've been pining over since the day it released is this Drop + LOTR keyboard. This is the Dwarven version and comes with the renowned Holy Panda X switch. Now it's got a good chunk of money off I might have to get around to making one purchase to rule them all.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G413 TKL SE | Tenkeyless | Mechanical cross stem switch (tactile) | White LED lighting | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $20) (opens in new tab)

If you want a cheap mechanical keyboard, you're likely looking at a board with a smaller footprint than your standard key layout, such as this tenkeyless design. If you're gaming on the thing, it's certainly not bad and acts as a solid space-saver. However, it might not suffice for busy office life if you use the numpad a lot right now. This also forgoes RGB lighting or any fancy features like that. However, it's not a bad mechanical on a membrane budget.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G915 Lightspeed SE | Tenkeyless | Wireless| Mechanical GL Tactile Switch | $229.99 $159.99 at Best Buy (save $70)

(opens in new tab)Logitech makes one of the best wireless keyboards out there. However, it becomes tough to recommend at its regular price. Though for less than $200, it makes it pretty hard to pass up. At home, I use the white model of this keyboard, and I can't imagine using anything else.

(opens in new tab) Razer Cynosa Chroma | Membrane | Per-key RGB lighting | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon (save $30) (opens in new tab)

We're pretty resolute on mechanical keyboards here at PC Gamer, but no matter what, every year we run into someone that swears by a membrane. They're generally cheaper, you can definitely say that about them, and usually they have some features you won't find on any decent quality mechanical at this price. This Razer Cynosa is a board we've run into time and time again on team: a solid performer at a price that keeps going lower.

(opens in new tab) Drop CTRL mechanical keyboard | Hot Swappable switches | Tenkeyless | Per-key RGB | $200 $159 at Drop (save $41) (opens in new tab)

The Drop CTRL is a weighty, premium-feeling keyboard with one major selling point: you can pull out every switch and replace them with whatever you choose. Start with Drop's Halo switches, then try out a set of MX Cherry Browns or Holy Pandas. A great way to ease your way into the wider world of mech keyboards.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G915 wireless mechanical gaming keyboard | Tactile | Black | $249.99 $204.99 at Amazon (save $45) (opens in new tab)

Our main problems with this keyboard is the price, so this deal is a welcome one. It's still not cheap, but you'll feel the benefit for the extra cash for years to come as you WASD through virtual worlds with greater comfort and control.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Apex Pro | Omnipoint adjustable | $199.99 $147.82 at Amazon (Save $45) (opens in new tab)

A full size Apex pro with omnipoint adjustable key switches will see you right at this price. We've singled it out as the 'best gaming keyboard for per-key actuation,' so it's for those who hold speed as a top priority.

(opens in new tab) Razer Huntsman V2 Analog | Opto-mechanical | $199.99 $124.98 at Amazon (Save $48.01) (opens in new tab)

Okay, so it's a refurbished keyboard, but this is very cheap for a rather supreme gaming keyboard so it's worth checking out. Optical switches make it faster than your average mechanical board, and you get a wrist rest as well. Not too shabby.

(opens in new tab) Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition | Linear Optical switch | Tenkeyless | $129.99 $77.99 at Razer (save $52) (opens in new tab)

We like the Razer Huntsman plenty, but what about its little sibling, the Tournament Edition? Well, clearly we like that, too. In fact, tenkeyless keyboards are some of our favourites for gaming, and this one offers all you need with in-your-face green keycaps to boot.

(opens in new tab) Havit mechanical keyboard | Red silent | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (Save $20) (opens in new tab)

A 60% keyboard with boatloads of style, and PBT keycaps. We don't know these red key switches it's touting, but they're rated at 50 million keypresses. And silent ones too, so none of that clicky-clacky nonsense.

Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Logitech G305 Lightspeed | 12,000 DPI | Wireless | 250h Battery Life | 6 Programmable Buttons $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

(opens in new tab)A great travel mouse, the G305 is on the smaller side but still packs some impressive specs, with Logitech's fantastic Hero sensor and weeks or months of battery life on one AA battery. And it comes in fun colors!

(opens in new tab) Razer Battle Bundle | DeathAdder V2 | BlackShark V2 X | Gigantus V2 | $149.99 $67.99 at Best Buy (save $82) (opens in new tab)

This is a great saving on a decent bundle of Razer's peripherals. The DeathAdder V2, in particular, has sat at the top of our best gaming mouse guide for a long time now, and the headset is a solid budget offering too. Throw in the mouse mat as well, and you've got a great bundle that's enjoying a healthy $80 saving right now.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G502 Hero SE | Wired | 25,600 DPI | 11 buttons | RGB lighting | $79.99 $39.72 at Amazon (save $40.27) (opens in new tab)

The gaming mouse loved by many is still as great as ever in 2022. Considering this mouse has long stood as the de facto example of what's required for accurate control in-game, it's always surprising to see how far its price has crumbled over the years. if you don't know what to buy the PC gamer in your life, but you know they could upgrade to a proper gaming mouse, this is a fantastic buy that far surpasses most budget wired mice around.

(opens in new tab) Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro | 20,000 DPI | Wireless | $129.99 $57.99 at Amazon (save $52) (opens in new tab)

This is my boy, my absolute favorite gaming mouse, and the one sat at my right hand right now. It's frustratingly expensive normally, but at this price you are getting an accurate, responsive mouse with that iconic DeathAdder styling. A true weapon of a gaming rodent.

(opens in new tab) Razer Viper Ultimate| Wireless | 20,000 DPI |8 buttons | RGB lighting | 74g | $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon (save $75) (opens in new tab)

The Razer Viper Ultimate is a speedy little rodent that isn't just lightweight but has an impressive battery life of about 70 hours. On top of that, it has its own discreet charging dock, which is neat.

(opens in new tab) Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed | Wireless | 16,000 DPI | Right-handed | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (Save $20) (opens in new tab)

Wireless shouldn't mean expensive, and in the case of the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless mouse, it doesn't. Especially with this deal over at Best Buy. You can also rest assured this is a high quality mouse from a reputable brand with a great ergonomic shape.

(opens in new tab) Razer Naga Trinity | 16,000 DPI | Wired | Right-handed | $99.99 $56.99 at Amazon (save $43) (opens in new tab)

With the same magnetically interchangeable button plates as its pricier Pro sibling, the Naga Trinity is one of the best MMO mice out there. In fact it's actually got one up on the Pro because it comes with the excellent circle-of-buttons panel which Razer annoyingly ditched for the updated wireless version.

(opens in new tab) Razer Basilisk Ultimate | Wireless | Charging dock included | 20,000 DPI | $169.99 $79 at Best Buy (save $90) (opens in new tab)

If you want to go all out on your gaming mouse, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate is the way to go. It's a fan favourite, and we're big fans too, although clearly it's a lot pricier than your average gaming mouse, even a wireless one. With the included charging dock, though, you can take the hassle out of charging your battery.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Sabre RGB Pro | Wireless | 26,000 DPI | 7 buttons | $109.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (save $70) (opens in new tab)

This wireless gaming mouse from Corsair is deceptively fast. Though, you probably couldn't tell just by looking at it. Either way, it's a solid gaming mouse with around 90 hours of battery life, and it's at a really good price at $40.

(opens in new tab) Razer Naga X | Wired | 18,000 DPI | 16 buttons | $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $40) (opens in new tab)

Razer's Naga X mouse is a simplified version of the Naga Pro, built for MMO players in need of tons of shortcuts. It doesn't come with the interchangeable side panels like the Pro, but if you're single-minded in your approach to macros and want just tons of options at your fingertips (or thumb tip, really), this is a more affordable option worth pursuing.

(opens in new tab) Glorious Model O Minus | Wireless | 19,000 DPI | 6 buttons | RGB lighting | $79.99 $70.40 at Amazon (save $9.59) (opens in new tab)

It's not a massive saving on this much-loved mouse, but considering it's fairly cheap for a wireless model as is, and it weighs only 65g, all is forgiven. With USB Type-C support and a great sensor, this is a superb mouse for high refresh rate gaming on a speedy screen. A great alternative to the Logitech G Superlight we love but which can run a bit pricey.

(opens in new tab) Glorious Model O | 12,000 DPI | 6 buttons | RGB lighting | $64.24 $44 at Amazon (save $20.24) (opens in new tab)

Another small saving, but a decent one on a mouse that doesn't often dip much below its usual $50 price tag. When you click the link Amazon will say you're saving more on this mouse, but Glorious sell it for $50 on their own website so you can't really call it a 47% discount like it is. Still, it's some money off a very impressive, and notably light (at 67g) gaming mouse with a speedy sensor for gaming action.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Pulsefire Haste | Wired | 16,000 DPI | 6 buttons | $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy (save $20) (opens in new tab)

I get it; the honeycomb shell design isn't for everyone, but if you're looking for a cheap, lightweight 59g mouse with 'pure virgin-grade PTFE skates' for performing effortless mouse swipes, look no further. The Pulsefire Haste gives a lot of speed and comfort for only $30.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Aerox 3 2022 Edition | Wireless | 18,000 DPI | 6 buttons | $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy (save $40) (opens in new tab)

The Aerox 3 is the first gaming mouse to receive an IP54 rating. What's that mean to you? Well, it means it'll withstand dust, dirt, water, and whatever gamer gunk it'll come against. It also has a whopping 200-hour battery life, so you'll have long stretches of gaming before thinking about recharging.

(opens in new tab) Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini gaming mouse | 8,500 DPI | 62g | $49.99 $29.99 at Razer (Save 20) (opens in new tab)

A lightweight and compact mouse with a great sensor. Though it's not got the highest DPI in the business, it boasts great ergonomics and decent build quality, too—there's not much more you can ask at that price.

(opens in new tab) Razer DeathAdder Essential | 6,400 DPI | Wired | Right-handed | $49.99 $19.09 at Amazon (save $30.90) (opens in new tab)

For the majority of games and gamers, the DeathAdder Essential is a fantastic mouse. The design is simple, with two perfectly placed, generously sized thumb buttons. It also has an excellent optical sensor that will work on both hard and cloth pads, and the ultimate body shape for a claw or hybrid claw/palm grip.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G502 Hero | 25,000 DPI | Wired | Right-handed | $49.99 $34.99 at Target (save $15) (opens in new tab)

It's not the biggest saving, but it does mean that this Logitech classic of a gaming mouse is now available for less than $40, which feels like a bargain. The angular shape might put you off initially, but it's super comfortable in the hand, and the Logitech Hero sensor is one of the best around.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G203 | Wired | 8,000 DPI | Right-handed | $39.99 $19.88 at Amazon (Save $20.11) (opens in new tab)

Already listed as the best cheap gaming mouse around on our best gaming mouse guide (opens in new tab), this is a great choice for people just starting out, or who've already blown their budget on high-powered components, but who still want to go with a trusted brand. And at half price now, it's a no-brainer.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Prime | 18,000 DPI | 80g | $129.99 $90.99 at Amazon (Save $39) (opens in new tab)

It's not a huge saving on this wireless rodent, but for the competitive prowess it exhibits, it's certainly worth a look. The TrueMove Pro sensor is great, and it's nice and light for FPS players looking to fling it around the mouse pad.

Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Mountain Everest Max Grey | Full Size | Cherry MX Red | Wired | £259.99 £219.98 at Scan (save £40.01) (opens in new tab)

Right now the second entry on our best gaming keyboard is the Everest Max, and it really is a stellar contender for your wallet. We're not 100% on the software, but with dedicated media controls, USB 3.2 Gen1 passthroughs and a fully modular getup, this one's hard to pass up. Especially when you're staring down Cherry MX Red switches, too.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G915 | Tenkeyless | Tactile | Wireless | £219.99 £124.99 at Amazon (save £95) (opens in new tab)

This is the tactile, tenkeyless version of a fantastic, low profile keyboard we've had on our best gaming keyboards list for a while now. It's not got any passthroughs, but it does come with dedicated media controls and a fantastic battery life. You would need Logitech's proprietary keycaps if you were going to switch any out or get an artisan keycap, but hey, it's still a damn nice board.

(opens in new tab) Razer Deathadder V2 + BlackWidow V3 | £209.98 £122.98 at Best Buy (save £87) (opens in new tab)

This is great news for clicky switch lovers. I've loved using my BlackWidow V3 for gaming and writing, such a satisfying pop from those switches. This one's full size, and combined with the DeathAdder V2 this is a steal right now. Besides, never have I seen this combo for so cheap in the UK.

Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Razer DeathAdder Essential | 6,400 DPI | Wired | Right-handed | £29.99 £14.99 at Amazon (save £15) (opens in new tab)

For the majority of games and gamers, the DeathAdder Essential is a fantastic mouse. The design is simple, with two perfectly placed, generously sized thumb buttons. The sensor may be a little outdated but it's still a great mouse for the price, and great for a claw/palm grip. Right now the white version is so cheap, I can't even.

(opens in new tab) Razer Basilisk V3 | Wired | 26K DPI | 11 buttons | Right-handed | 101g | £69.99 £37.99 at Amazon (save £32) (opens in new tab)

Currently sitting at 5th on our list of best gaming mice, this RGB-laden rodent comes with a smashing sensor, smartreel functionality, and a perfectly ergonomic shell. It's gorgeous, practical and cheap right now. It's wired, but totally worth the trade-off there.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G502 HERO Special Edition | Wired | 25K DPI | 11 buttons | Right-handed | 121g + 18g | £79.99 £34.89 at Amazon (save £45.10) (opens in new tab)

One of our favourite gaming mice ever to grace the earth is currently going for pittance and I'm very tempted to get it myself. It's got Logitech's most up-to-date 25K sensor, and is perfect for those who can't decide what weight they want their mouse to be, as you can simply add or remove weight as you like. It's got a tonne of programmable buttons and right now the special edition is cheaper than the standard. Nice.

(opens in new tab) Razer Basilisk Ultimate + dock | Wireless | 20K DPI | 11 buttons | Right-handed | 101g | £169.99 £89.99 at Amazon (save £80) (opens in new tab)

A fantastic mouse here which, while it may have the older 20K sensor, will still keep your opponents on their toes. You get not only the benefit of wireless, but the added dock for easy charging. Not a bad price at all for something with 20 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Razer DeathAdder V2 | Wired | 20,000 DPI | 82g | £69.99 £32.99 at Amazon (save £37) (opens in new tab)

This is PC Gamer's favourite gaming mouse, and the fact you can now bag it for around 30 quid is quite incredible. The update to the classic DeathAdder design retains essentially the same chassis, but has updated the optical sensor and the buttons, too. A great mouse, at a great price.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G203 | Wired | 8,000 DPI | Right-handed | £34.99 £16.99 at Amazon (Save £18) (opens in new tab)

Already listed as the best cheap gaming mouse around on our best gaming mouse (opens in new tab) guide, this is a great choice for people just starting out, or who've already blown their budget on high-powered components, but who still want to go with a trusted brand. And at half price now, it's a no-brainer.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G903 Lightspeed | Wireless | 25,000 DPI | 110g | £129.99 £76.90 at Amazon (save £53.09) (opens in new tab)

This is as cheap as Logitech's incredible G903 gaming mouse has ever been, and with the addition of the Hero optical sensor, it is still a fantastic wireless gaming mouse. It's ambidextrous, too, so even lefties can get their hands on one of the best rodents ever made.