Razer's new Viper V4 Pro could be as big of a deal for competitive gamers as the Logitech Superstrike, even without those haptic clicks

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The previous V3 Pro is the mouse that's most-used by pro gamers.

Razer Viper V4 Pro gaming mouse.
(Image credit: Razer)

2026 is shaping up to be quite the year for PC gamers who are into competitive shooters, or just mouse enthusiasts. We've had Logitech throw out a world's first in the form of the G Pro X2 Superstrike with its haptic-inductive analogue clicks, and now we're getting a new Razer Viper: the V4 Pro.

The previous Razer Viper V3 Pro is the go-to mouse for a bunch of esports pros—it's used more than any other mouse, in fact—because it has a simple shape, is light, and has a fantastic sensor. We've yet to see how the Superstrike will change that picture over the long-term, but I reckon the Viper V4 Pro could stand just as much of a chance of pipping the V3 Pro as the Logi mouse.

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Razer Viper V4 Pro gaming mouse.
(Image credit: Razer)

Battery life is rated to a whopping 180 hours at 1 kHz polling, compared to the V3 Pro's 95. That's especially impressive given the weight has dropped from 54 g to 49 g—if you get it in black, at least, as the white colour adds on an extra 1 g, pushing it back up to 50 g. Either way, it's still a big improvement given (A) the Viper V3 Pro was already plenty light for most gamers, and (B) the new V4 Pro has all those significantly improved internals.

The icing on the cake is the software, which (in addition to regular Synapse) is manageable in-browser, in Synapse Web, which has just come out of beta.

Given all this, I foresee the main battle in the competitive mouse space lying between Superstrike's hair-trigger clicks and the Viper V4 Pro's shape and all-round performance. Oh, and price, of course, which the Viper has going in its favour, as it costs $160. Which is very expensive, of course, but not quite as expensive as the $180 Superstrike.

Ultimately, though, I can't say which one I'd place my bets on most competitive gamers preferring until I've spent some extended time with the new Viper. And on that note, watch this space.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Hyperspeed gaming mouse
Best gaming mouse 2026

1. Best wireless:
Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro

2. Best wired:
Logitech G502 X

3. Best budget wireless:
Logitech G305 Lightspeed

4. Best budget wired:
Glorious Model O Eternal

5. Best competitive:
Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike

6. Best lightweight:
Corsair Sabre V2 Pro

7. Best MMO:
Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE

8. Best compact:
Razer Cobra Pro

9. Best ambidextrous:
Logitech G Pro

10. Best ergonomic:
Keychron M5

11. Best customizable:
Orbital Pathfinder


👉Check out our full gaming mouse guide👈

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Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Hardware Writer

Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.

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