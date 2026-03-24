2026 is shaping up to be quite the year for PC gamers who are into competitive shooters, or just mouse enthusiasts. We've had Logitech throw out a world's first in the form of the G Pro X2 Superstrike with its haptic-inductive analogue clicks, and now we're getting a new Razer Viper: the V4 Pro.

The previous Razer Viper V3 Pro is the go-to mouse for a bunch of esports pros—it's used more than any other mouse, in fact—because it has a simple shape, is light, and has a fantastic sensor. We've yet to see how the Superstrike will change that picture over the long-term, but I reckon the Viper V4 Pro could stand just as much of a chance of pipping the V3 Pro as the Logi mouse.

That's because the V4 Pro looks to push the boat compared to the V3 Pro significantly in pretty much every way. And while it lacks the Superstrike's haptic-inductive clicks, let's not forget that shape is king and other things matter, too. I'm not sure how the pieces will fall and what people will end up preferring for a competitive advantage, but if the Viper V4 Pro delivers, it won't be a foregone conclusion for the Superstrike.

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Compared to the V3 Pro, the V4 Pro is lighter and has a better sensor, much more battery life, an optical scroll wheel, and the DeathAdder V4 Pro's great optical switches and spherical wireless puck. It even has a new kind of technology that Razer is calling FrameSync, which is "just-in-time scanning and reporting." It's like VRR but for polling: it makes the mouse report to the PC in sync with when the PC polls it, just as VRR has a monitor match a GPU's frame rate.

That FrameSync tech might end up working really well, but I've never struggled with standard polling at 1 kHz or 2 kHz, so I'm more excited about the other improvements on offer. In particular, given the sensor was already great (so the extra 15,000 DPI, 180 IPS, and 20 G max acceleration isn't make-or-break), I'm looking at the battery life and the lighter weight.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer)

Battery life is rated to a whopping 180 hours at 1 kHz polling, compared to the V3 Pro's 95. That's especially impressive given the weight has dropped from 54 g to 49 g—if you get it in black, at least, as the white colour adds on an extra 1 g, pushing it back up to 50 g. Either way, it's still a big improvement given (A) the Viper V3 Pro was already plenty light for most gamers, and (B) the new V4 Pro has all those significantly improved internals.

The icing on the cake is the software, which (in addition to regular Synapse) is manageable in-browser, in Synapse Web, which has just come out of beta.

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Given all this, I foresee the main battle in the competitive mouse space lying between Superstrike's hair-trigger clicks and the Viper V4 Pro's shape and all-round performance. Oh, and price, of course, which the Viper has going in its favour, as it costs $160. Which is very expensive, of course, but not quite as expensive as the $180 Superstrike.

Ultimately, though, I can't say which one I'd place my bets on most competitive gamers preferring until I've spent some extended time with the new Viper. And on that note, watch this space.