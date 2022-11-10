The Basilisk V3 Pro takes everything we loved from the wired Basilisk and improves on it with 30,000 dpi, wireless charging and 4K polling, though for more than double the price of its wired counterpart (even without the dock or optional charging puck) it's a little hard to recommend.

Earlier this year, I reviewed the all-new Razer Basilisk V3 (opens in new tab) which I lauded with high praise. It earned a slot on our best gaming mouse (opens in new tab) list since it had so many enhancements over the V2. I concluded that it left me truly excited for the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro which is now, finally, in my sweaty palms. Razer says the V3 Pro is its most advanced mouse yet, and at $160 (more than twice the price of the wired Basilisk V3), it had damned well better be. With the Mouse Dock Pro and optional charging puck, the V3 Pro goes up to $230.

Fundamentally, everything that was good about the V3 remains here, only the V3 Pro ups the ante—and the price. The main difference is that it's wireless. It uses the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless which is delivered via either a USB dongle or the new Razer Mouse Dock Pro. Either connection method gave me a solid and blazing fast connection, so no complaints there, although the dock is a notable addition.

That's not just because of the flashy Razer Chroma lighting that syncs with the mouse, or the adhesive rubber ring that keeps it stuck on your desk, the surface is also a magnetic wireless charging pad.

Basilisk V3 Pro specs (Image credit: Future) Sensor: Razer Focus Pro Optical

Sensitivity: 30,000 dpi

Polling rate: 1,000Hz (4,000Hz with Mouse Dock Pro)

Programmable buttons: 11

Lighting: 11 customisable RGB zones

Connection: HyperSpeed 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, USB

Weight: 115g

Price: $160 (opens in new tab)

Jam the $20 magnetic puck onto the underside of the V3 Pro and the mouse will stick like glue to the dock while it charges. Seems a bit unnecessary for the $70 price markup, but magnets, am I right? I should point out that the V3 Pro will charge on any Qi wireless pad as long as you have the charging puck installed on the underside of the mouse.

The dock also has an integrated 4,000Hz transceiver for extra performance, though whether you'll need it over the 1,000Hz it already touts—particularly for a mouse that's not necessarily FPS focussed—is another matter. And while it eliminates the need for the proprietary USB dongle (first world problems, I know) you will still have to go through Razer Synapse to pair the mouse to the dock. I do wish Razer had an on-mouse way of pairing instead of gating it to Synapse, as it's not our favourite software.

Other than the charging puck, the design of the V3 Pro is identical to the V3—it’s big, heavy, and hella comfy in the hand. A weight of 115g is another mark against its use as an FPS mouse, but it's great for those who prefer something a little more beefy. It still has the same great ergonomics, quality materials and textures, though I did notice that the V3 Pro is a lot smoother on its feet than the V3 and even the Deathadder V3 Pro (opens in new tab). It's not clear if Razer has changed the PTFE feet but it's immediately noticeable.

As for the button layout, mouse switches, and delightful HyperScroll Tilt wheel, these all remain unchanged from the V3 which is perfectly fine by me. Unlike Roccat which removed the gorgeous Roccat Kone XP (opens in new tab)'s RGB lighting on the wired XP Air version, Razer keeps the same generous Chroma lighting from the wired V3. That’s all 13 individually programmable LED’s, and damn do they shine. It does mean they can be a drain on the battery, however.

Dave, Hardware Godhead (Image credit: Future) I've been messing around with the V3 Pro myself, and it is a great mouse. Though holy hell is it demanding an unreasonable wireless price premium over the standard Basilisk V3. I'd almost be tempted to say stick to the way cheaper, but still brilliant Deathadder V2 Pro if you want a cable-free rodent. But then you'd miss out on the joy of the Basilisk's updated scrollwheel, which has a strangely satisfying mechanical clunk when it's activated either by the button or the software. I'm a sucker for a good tech noise.

In spite of that, the V3 Pro is still capable of hitting 90 hours per charge over HyperSpeed wireless, and even more in Bluetooth mode. Thanks to that handy new charging dock, you’re unlikely to ever be out of battery if you just dock it every night, though I'm still not sure the convenience or polling rate is enough to recommend the additional cost. You are able to buy the charging puck separately, however, for a much more bearable $20.

Another new addition to the V3 Pro is the ridiculous 30K DPI Focus Pro sensor that we also saw in the new Deathadder V3 Pro. Like the 750 IPS and 70G acceleration, it's far more than anyone really needs for everyday use, though it all works toward making the V3 Pro smooth, accurate, and configurable to your liking.

Customization is a big thing with the V3 Pro, too, and the handy little paddle shifter on the thumb can double the functionality of the already fantastic 11 programmable buttons with HyperShift bindings. Of course that's still nothing on the Razer Naga Pro (opens in new tab)'s (up to) 20 buttons, which you can buy for $40 less in today's market though, notably with a less impressive sensor.

The Naga was always a little overkill, though, and for MOBA aficionados the V3 Pro is easy to set up with all your commands. The paddle isn't as ergonomic as something like the Roccat Kone XP (opens in new tab), which comes in at $105 less, Dock-sans. That's a bit of a disappointment for the price, but the button is nicely accessible and easy to use in the heat of battle.

After using the Basilisk V3 Pro for a while, I can definitely say it's smoother than the Basilisk V3, but is it two-times-the-price smoother? No. Sure, wireless is a big plus, especially with 90 hrs of battery life, and it does have a better optical sensor. The new Mouse Dock is a cool little add-on for boosted performance and wireless charging. However, none of those things make this any better at gaming than its far cheaper wired sibling.

Furthermore, the likes of the exceptional Roccat Kone XP Air costs the same but comes with a charging dock in the box. The same cannot be said for the Razer, so despite its smooth, wireless glory, I think I'll be recommending the Basilisk V3 over this one. Particularly, I wouldn't opt to spend an extra $50 on the Dock even with the addition of 4K polling—1,000Hz is more than enough.

If you are desperate for wireless tech it's still a great mouse, and perhaps the puck might be worth a look for an extra $20 if you already have a Qi charging mat.