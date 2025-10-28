This RTX 5070 gaming laptop is cheaper than a lot of RTX 5060 machines right now and a fabulous deal even with the you-know-what-sales approaching

Save $168.50 Gigabyte Gaming A16 | RTX 5070: was $1,349.99 now $1,181.49 at Newegg We've been very impressed by the design of this laptop, and while the RTX 5060 variant is a touch underpowered (although a good machine if you can find it for the right price), this 85 W RTX 5070-equipped lappy is much more like it, even with the juice turned down a little. Like the RTX 5060 version above, you get a six Performance core, four Efficient core Intel chip, 32 GB of DDR5, and a decently-sized SSD thrown into the bargain. It's a helluva lot of laptop for the cash, I reckon.



Key specs: RTX 5070 | Core i7 13620H | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD |

If you listen carefully, you can hear the behemoth that is Black Friday approaching in the distance. We're busy sharpening our swords to do battle with the hordes of deals soon to come charging at our lines, but in the meantime I've found this Gigabyte A16 RTX 5070 gaming laptop for $1,180 at Newegg. That's the same sort of price as many cheap RTX 5060 machines right now, which is quite the impressive trick.

Even with the sales season approaching, I've got a feeling you're not going to be able to do much better than this for sheer value, even over the Black Friday period, so I'm happy stick my flag in the ground and declare this to be a very good price regardless. It just happens to be here early, which is good news for those of you looking for an excellent gaming laptop deal, right here, right now.

So, what do you get for your cash? Well, we've already reviewed the RTX 5060 variant of this particular lappy, and called it good. It's beautifully well-designed, comes with 32 GB of DDR5 RAM by default (in the US, at least), and would make for a slim and sleek machine you could take to work without a second glance.

What we weren't so keen on was the gaming performance, given that the RTX 5060 is limited to an 85 W TGP. The RTX 5070 in this machine is also pinned at 85 W, but being a significantly beefier GPU, it should have less issue firing plenty of frames at the 1200p 165 Hz display.

And of course, being an RTX 50-series mobile chip, it can take advantage of all the latest Nvidia tech, including Multi Frame Generation. I wouldn't expect this machine to blow anyone away with (imagine me riding a surfboard as I say this) extreme gaming performance, but it should do just fine. Certainly, I'd say this is probably the fastest gaming laptop you can buy for close to $1,000 right now, and that's worthy of note by itself.

In fact, given that it's so cheap, I'd say it might be worth picking up an extra 2 TB of storage while you're at it—given that we're expecting prices to rise significantly on NVMe drives very soon, and it's still possible to pick up a cheap 2 TB SSD for around $120.

Then you'll have a machine with a nippy little six core Intel chip (the Core i7 13620 H, which is a perfectly decent budget gaming performer), the correct amount of RAM in 2025 (32 GB), and oodles and oodles of storage. Oh, and an RTX 5070 mobile, even if it has had its wings trimmed a little in the power department. For this price? I'll take it. With pleasure, I might add.