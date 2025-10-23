In case we needed a visceral reminder just how screwed memory prices are thanks to AI, Samsung and SK hynix are apparently raising prices by up to 30%

Guess it's time to try downloading more RAM again.

A promotional image for Samsung&#039;s 12 nm-class DDR5-DRAM production, showing multiple DRAM modules on a UDIMM circuit board.
(Image credit: Samsung)

I don't own a crystal ball, but if I did, I'm sure it would be telling me all about memory prices continuing to climb. No doubt those will be the words tumbling along the semiconductor industry winds for some time.

The latest on this front, in case we needed any more evidence, is that according to the Korean Economic Daily (via TrendForce), "major memory suppliers such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are [charging] customers up to 30% higher prices for DRAM and NAND flash in the fourth quarter of this year" (machine translated).

The SK Hynix Semiconductor Inc. logo is displayed at the company&#039;s plant during a media tour organized by Korea Industrial Complex Corp. (KICOX) in Cheongju, South Korea, on Friday, Nov. 23, 2012. KICOX, which develops and manages industrial complexes and support for resident enterprises as a public company under South Korea&#039;s Ministry of Knowledge Economy, held a media tour to the plant

(Image credit: SeongJoon Cho / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

It's not just the latest memory technologies being guzzled up, either. We're seeing DDR4 memory rise to the point where it's barely cheaper than DDR5, even as DDR5 prices rise. And at the other end of the spectrum, even HDDs are facing supply shortages.

We've heard companies sounding the alarm about these supply shortages for a while now, so none of this is really a surprise, but seeing big numbers like 30% really does bat the message home.

It can be tempting to think of all this as affecting just the AI industry, but memory is memory: it all comes from the same manufacturers and factories, whether it ends up as HBM in a datacentre or as part of a gaming PC's dual RAM kit. So unfortunately, it's likely these price hikes for big AI customers will also trickle down into consumer prices for desktop RAM, and indeed, we're already seeing as much.

Given the long timeframes analysts and business executives seem to be discussing, there might be no better time than now to pick up some RAM if you're thinking of upgrading. Although I suppose Black Friday is just around the corner—maybe that'll be the time.

Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Hardware Writer

Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.

