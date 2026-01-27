It's tough out there in deals land right now. The ongoing RAMpocalypse, combined with drained old stock levels after the holiday sales, has led to a veritable desert of gaming laptop discounts—although I've still managed to come up with several diamonds in the rough.

Like this $1,200 Gigabyte Gaming A16 machine. It's got an RTX 5070 mobile under the hood, and most laptops I've been finding with that particular GPU are now well north of the $1,500 mark.

It's a very pretty machine, too, as our Zak found when he reviewed the RTX 5060 version. In fact, he went so far as to call it "beautiful", which is high praise given how many gaming laptops pass through our doors on a monthly basis.

The main thing to bear in mind with this particular lappy is the power limit of the graphics chip, as it's been reined in to an 85 W TGP. That's not quite as big a deal for the RTX 5070 mobile as it is for the RTX 5060 in our lower-specced review sample, but it's still not the full-fat 115 W variant.

Still, it's got a 1200p 165 Hz panel to drive, which shouldn't be too taxing on even a power-limited mid-range Nvidia graphics chip. And while the Intel Core i7 13620H CPU at its heart isn't the most powerful, its six Performance and four Efficient cores should still make quick work of modern games.

Finishing out the specs sheet, you get 16 GB of DDR5-5200 and a 1 TB SSD. Nothing particularly interesting to report there, but both are perfectly reasonable in 2026. I'd like to say you might want to upgrade the RAM to 32 GB, but given current prices, I'd say it's a much better idea to hold off.

What goes up must come down, right? Right? Anyway, this lappy is good to go right now, and it's a darn sight cheaper than almost all of its competition. It's got plenty of bang for your buck, all wrapped up in a chassis that might make your friends jealous. Nice.