With Black Friday right around the corner, you know what that means—my obsession becomes all the more pronounced. End of year sales events are the perfect time to add to my lilac horde, and I've just spotted a deal that ventures beyond my usual penchant for purple peripherals, bringing a splash of indigo to your PC case.

Personally, I've been pining after a purple Hyte Y70 PC case since it was first unveiled during last year's Computex. Now, I'm a little closer to realising the dream of an all-purple hardware loadout thanks to the fact you can get the Hyte Y70 Mid-Tower ATX PC case for only $180 from Amazon.

Okay, okay, I'll level with you—this deal doesn't just apply to the purple colourway; you could also pick up the Hyte Y70 PC case in either a similarly pastel pink or blue for only $180 as well. But to me, the purple is the most appealing of the bunch—even without the LCD panel of the pricier Y70 Touch Infinite models.

You're still getting fishtank style though, with glass that wraps around three edges of this mid-tower PC case. Inside, you also get a PCIE 4.0 x 16 graphics card riser—to set your card upright in the case—with a similarly purple-toned canopy.

As for cooling, the Hyte Y70 PC case can support side radiators that measure up to 360 mm. The Y70 also offers 'cold floor cooling,' giving you the choice between installing three 120mm fans or two 140 mm fans that are up to 32 mm thick inside the case's base.

The whole case is designed to make the installation process as straightforward as possible too, with handy labels and even velcro straps for tucking away unruly wires. Storage media in particular is super easy to install thanks to this case's floating sleds you can load up and slot in through two openings on the back.

The only thing I'm personally left wanting from this case is maybe a few more front-facing USB ports. As it is, you get a 3.5 mm audio and mic combo jack, plus two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. That's going to be more than enough for some folk, especially when your choice of motherboard will give you plenty more ports to play with at the back. However for me, between charging all my purple peripherals and connecting via my collection of lilac 2.4 GHz dongles, I'd still argue even one more USB-A port wouldn't hurt. Guess I'll just have to get a USB hub—in mauve, of course.