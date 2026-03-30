The Thermaltake View 380 WS ARGB looks like it costs a lot more than it does, with reverse fans and glass panels often only found on more expensive models. Peer closer and you do see some signs of its budget beginnings, such as non-removeable expansion slot covers, but it's easy to look past all that when you see the price.

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The Thermaltake View 380 WS ARGB looks a million bucks. Bearing the hallmarks of many a high-end case today, it includes a front panel made of tempered glass with wooden trim. How suave. It even includes three reverse fans for a more cohesive appearance. And yet, it's shockingly affordable.

This case costs $120/£90. A very tempting price considering there are four fans already installed in the chassis: three ARGB Lite Reverse Fan and one ARGB Lite Fan. Reverse fans are key for intake in a case like this, drawing in fresh air without showing their uglier rear-end. They look great here.

The View 380 WS supports motherboards from Mini-ITX up to ATX. It's relatively compact for its size, at 411 x 285 x 447 mm. That means it's only a little taller than the biggest motherboard it supports. Though it's easy to build into, as both side and front panels come away. It also features a dual-chamber design that helps keep its size down, with storage and power supply fitting neatly in the back of the case and away from eyeballs.

There's a surprising amount of room for everything in the rear chamber. The PSU is mounted on its side with a tray beneath for mounting up to two 2.5-inch SSDs and 3.5-inch HDD. You can also tuck away unruly cables behind this tray, which helps save on some cable management. But not all. Cable management is a bit of a sore spot for the View 380 WS. It lacks particularly defined channels for keeping cables tucked away, and what it does include for this end, zip-ties and Velcro straps, saw me fiddling for longer than other cases I've tested as of late.

View 380 WS specs (Image credit: Future) Size: Dual-chamber

Motherboard support: Mini-ITX, M-ATX, ATX (and Reverse-connector)

Dimensions: 411 x 285 x 447 mm

Maximum GPU length: 415 mm

Radiator support: Up to 360 mm (top, side)

Fan support: Up to 3x 120 mm (top, side, bottom) | 1x 120 mm (rear)

Fans included: 3x ARGB Lite Reverse fan (1000 rpm) + 1x ARGB Lite fan (1000 rpm)

Storage bays: 1x 3.5-inch/2x 2.5-inch

Front panel: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1x audio jack

Price: $120/£90

The aforementioned fans took a while to get presentable. Each uses a pair of lengthy cables that can either terminate on your motherboard or daisy-chain to the next one. Daisy-chaining makes the most sense but it's not the tidiest execution. Similarly, all the screws you'll require for a PC build are lumped together into a single bag here, which may leave you guessing which ones go where if you're not familiar.

You could ditch cable management altogether—if the rear of the case was a complete shambles, you wouldn't be able to tell from the front. The rubber grommets to the right and top of the motherboard do a good job of keeping cables in check without alluding to the chaos behind, and while below the motherboard lacks any such grommets, the tray behind blocks out most of the mess for the handful of cables that run through here.

It doesn't take much effort to build a good-looking PC in the View 380 WS. That's a real compliment with a case at this price point.

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Though there are signs of cost-cutting, and none more obvious than the non-replaceable expansion slot covers. This feels like a real miss. Not only are the expansion slot covers one-and-done but they're also hard to remove cleanly. I had to get a pair of pliers out to wiggle each one free, which slightly bent the thin metal struts that remain in place after the cover is gone.