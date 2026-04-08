Corsair's Frame line of PC cases is quite impressive. We were big fans of both the 4000D and 4500X last year, and Corsair has given even more reason to try the 4000 series out, with two new refreshes.

First is the Frame 4000X RS, which Corsair says "was created for DIY PC builders who want a great looking PC with RGB lighting and excellent airflow." It comes with a built-in RGB LED in the RGB Flow front panel, and it comes with a compact power supply shroud, which combines with the full-length tempered glass panel to show off even more of its internals.

The 4000X RS is a mid-tower case, and it comes with four RS120 fans (which would be $40 on their own) and room for a 405 mm GPU. If you want to pick one up yourself, it will cost you $140, and is available right now, in either white or black trim.

The other new case announced is the Frame 4000D Wood RS. As you might be able to guess from that name, it employed a wood front panel. Corsair says it's for "PC builders who need a roomy chassis with great airflow and want a natural aesthetic that elevates their home or office environment."

The wood itself is taken from "responsibly managed forests", and is one continuous piece of wood, so as to retain its wood-grain pattern. This case also comes with a full-length tempered glass side panel and a compact PSU shroud. You get a pair of RS120 fans as intake and one RS120 fan in the rear for exhaust in the box.

If you want the Frame 4000D Wood RS, it will cost you $130, and you can get it in Black with a Walnut front or White with an Oak front.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair)

I really like what Corsair is doing with its Frame line. Last year, it showed off a modular prototype with a built-in DAC accessory (which is perfect for me), and it launched two shimmering colours for the cases back in February this year. Anything that makes the case feel more unique and allows it to fit into different gaming setups is a win in my book.

This is all helped by the fact that the 4000D is $105, which makes these new additions not much more expensive. You aren't paying custom case fees for a little bit more flair, making them viable options for wallet-savvy builders. That being said, my heart has already been won by the Nova and Galaxy colours.