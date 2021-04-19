Genshin Impact 1.5 update: Everything we know

Wondering what’s coming with the Genshin Impact 1.5 update? Genshin Impact 1.5 'Beneath the Light of Jadeite' shifts the focus back to Liyue, with a new act for Zhongli’s story quest and a new weekly boss tied to that quest.

There are the usual new character banners and weapons, but there’s also new Artifact sets and several new challenges, including Domains with customizable difficulties. There’s plenty to dig into, so here’s everything we know about Genshin Impact 1.5.

The Genshin Impact 1.5 release date is April 28. Unlike 1.4, miHoYo hasn’t so far specified an Adventure Rank or story quest completion requirement to take part in 1.5’s events. However, since 1.5 continues Zhongli’s storyline, you’ll need to complete at least part one of Historia Antiqua to trigger the new story quests.

As always with these updates, the banner will change halfway through. Expect new wishes and events throughout the update period.

Characters

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 1.5 banner: Who are the new characters?

There will be two Genshin Impact 1.5 banners, each featuring one of the update’s two new characters, Yanfei and Eula. The first is a Zhongli-rerun banner called Gentry of Hermitage. This is also when the Yanfei banner will take place. 'Born of Ocean Swell' is the Eula banner and will run once the Zhongli-rerun banner finishes, probably three weeks into the update.

Yanfei is a legal expert from Liyue and an Illuminated Beast, though one who avoided becoming entangled in conflict. She’s also a Pyro catalyst wielder with a unique attack that generates Scarlet Seals. Stacking these Seals decreases the amount of stamina Yanfei uses, which means she can string more charged attacks together.

Eula is the new five star character. She hails from a noble background, but joined the Reconnaissance branch of the Knights of Favonius for reasons unknown. Cryo is Eula’s Vision. Her Elemental Burst generates a Light Sword that draws energy from Eula’s attacks, then explodes and deals AoE Cryo damage after a set time.

Story

How does the story progress?

In two ways, this time. 1.5's story splits between continuing Zhongli’s story in Historia Antiqua Act II and beginning Eula’s own storyline, Aphros Delos Act I.

The Eula story quest remains a mystery for now. However, Zhongli’s revolves around the Vishap lord Azhdaha seeking vengeance for perceived abuse against Teyvat’s ley lines.

Genshin Impact will also continue the Abyss Herald plot with a new boss, the Abyss Lector.

Housing

(Image credit: miHoYo)

You'll be able to decorate your own house

The other major change is housing. After resolving the region’s troubles, the Adepti of Liyue give you a Serenitea Pot containing what’s called 'a realm within'. You’ll choose one of three layouts—Cool Isle, Floating Abode, and Emerald Peaks—and unlock all three for the realm within by increasing your relationship with Tubby, the teapot spirit.

You can develop that relationship just by decorating your realm. Tubby hands out blueprints for craftable furnishings at various points, though he’ll also sell some items outright. Decorating the interior and exterior of your island also grants adeptal energy. You can exchange that for realm currency, and that can be exchanged for a variety of things, from Enhancement Ore to pets.

Artifacts, weapons, and bosses

The new artifacts, weapons, and bosses

There are two new Artifact sets in Genshin 1.5: Tenacity of the Millielith and Pale Flame.

Tenacity of the Millelith’s 2-piece bonus increases HP by 20 percent. The 4-piece bonus increases nearby party members’ attack by 20 percent and shield strength by 30 percent for three seconds every time a character’s Elemental Skill deals damage. The character with Tenacity equipped does not have to be in combat for the effect to trigger.

Pale Flame’s 2-piece bonus increases the user’s physical damage by 20 piece. The 4-piece bonus is more involved. Landing a hit with an Elemental Skill increases attack by 9 percent for seven seconds, and the effect can be stacked twice. When it does stack twice, it increases the 2-piece bonus by 100 percent.

The new weapon is a five-star sword called the Song of Broken Pines. There’s no information yet on what makes this sword unique, but expect to see it during a Genshin Impact 1.5 Epitome Invocation.

Azhdaha is the new flagship boss. Dubbed Lord of the Vishaps, it’s a weekly boss with ties to Zhongli’s story, and it can change its element and the battlefield’s element at will. Cryo Hypostasis is also joining the boss roster. It’s essentially just the Cryo version of the Anemo and Electro Hypostasis bosses already present in the game.

Also, for the first three boss fights each week, the 1.5 update reduces the Original Resin required to claim rewards. You’ll also be able to manage or delete voice over settings in different languages to create more file space if needed.

Events

(Image credit: miHoYo)

All Genshin Impact 1.5 events

While there’s no central festival as there was in the 1.4 update, Genshin Impact 1.5 includes plenty of special events:

More Hangout Events

Genshin 1.5 introduces Hangout Events series 2, though it seems these new ones will be more limited. Diona’s first hangout event headlines the series, but there'll also be Noelle’s second hangout event. However, there’s no word yet whether we’ll see continuations for Chongyun, Bennett, or Barbara’s hangout events.

Energy Amplifier and Twisted Realm

The Energy Amplifier is a limited-time feature where you slot fragments to augment your party’s abilities. Fragments are scattered around the map and, like treasure chests, typically have a set of enemies guarding them. Defeating them frees the fragment for you to place in certain spots around the amplifier. How many spots are open depends on Motive Force, which is calculated based on your characters’ highest levels.

The Energy Amplifier’s main use is in the Twisted Realm, a new set of Domains available in the second half of Genshin Impact 1.5. Each Domain in the Twisted Realm has a list of additional challenges you can choose from to customize the difficulty level, such as decreasing healing’s effectiveness or increasing enemy attack power.

Completing the Twisted Realm Domains earns high-level rewards. These include Ascension materials such as Crowns of Insight and also a contract with Diona, adding her to your party.

Misty Dungeon

Misty Dungeon is a series of themed Domains where you must fight with a party of trial characters and can only use items found in each Domain. The Domains have a time limit and three separate timed challenges to complete before accessing the final boss. However, there’s a preview at the start to help guide which trial characters you choose. Completing Misty Dungeon earns level-up materials and Primogems.

Mimi Tomo

The Mimi Tomo challenge has you track an Unusual Hilichurl by following a set of clues gleaned from other Hilichurls. Finishing this task earns the usual Mora and Primogem rewards. However, it also gives you a set of Liyue-style blueprints for your realm within.

Windtrace

Windtrace is a new team-based minigame in Mondstadt where the Rebel team and Hunters team engage in a version of hide and seek. Rebels hide using a variety of disguises and subterfuge tactics, while Hunters get special arts to help break through these distractions. Windtrace rewards include Primogems, Mora, and level-up materials.

Overflowing Mastery

Overflowing Mastery offers three chances each day to obtain double Talent Ascension materials from certain Domains of Mastery. Doing so requires using Original Resin.