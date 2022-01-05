Wondering where to find the key sigils in Genshin Impact? The 2.4 update is here, so whether or not you've successfully wished for Shenhe or Yun Jin , there's still plenty to do in Inazuma. The new Archon quest is now live, and there's a new zone beneath Watatsumi Island to explore.

Of course, if you want to get to the new Enkanomiya zone, you're going to need to complete the quest to unlock it. It isn't long, but confusing map markers might have you scratching your head when figuring out where you need to go. Luckily, I'm here to point you in the right direction. Here's where to find the Genshin Impact key sigils so you can unlock Enkanomiya.

Image 1 of 2 Heart of Watatsumi key sigil cave entrance. (Image credit: miHoYo) Image 2 of 2 Fin of Watatsumi key sigil location. (Image credit: miHoYo)

How to start the Still Water's Flow quest

You pick up this quest from Tsukuyo on Watatsumi Island in Inazuma. It's automatically added to your journal when you arrive in Teyvat following the 2.4 update—providing you meet the requirements to unlock it.

You need to be at least Adventure Rank 30 and be up to date with the Archon questline. This doesn't include the newly added 'The Crane Returns on the Wind', but you'll need to have completed Chapter 2: Act 3: Omnipresence Over Mortals. The world quest The Moon-Bathed Deep, found on Watatsumi Island, is the last requirement.

Where to find the remaining Genshin Impact key sigils

Once the Still Water's Flow quest has been unlocked, head to Watatsumi Island to speak to Tsukuyo. She'll task you with finding the remaining key sigils needed to unlock Enkanomiya. Three are already active, and you need to find the last two.

Heart of Watatsumi

The quest marker for this key sigil is a little misleading—it shows that it's in the ocean off the eastern coast of Watatsumi when it's actually inside a cave. Head to the waypoint in the southeast corner of the island, then follow the land north, staying on top of the cliff.

Once you reach the area shown on the map above, glide down to a ledge to find the cave entrance on the left-hand side. Defeat the enemies here and grab the first key sigil from the highlighted area on the circular platform.

Fin of Watatsumi

This key sigil is much easier to locate. Travel to the waypoint in the northern area of Watatsumi, then head to the quest marker on the small island to the north of the main island. Defeat the three enemies here and grab the sigil from where it's perched on the rock.

Shrine locations. (Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact Enkanomiya: How to unlock it

With the key sigils successfully collected, all that's left is to activate the two remaining shrines. These are both marked on the map and are simple to locate—neither is hidden in a cave or guarded by enemies, thankfully. Head to the shrine locations (also shown in the screenshot above) and use a key sigil to unlock the seal on each.

With that done, head back to Tsukuyo, and she'll hand over a key. You can now jump into the pool and access Enkanomiya. Activating the waypoint inside will complete the quest.