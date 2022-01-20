Genshin Impact: Here are the current and next banners

It's not easy keeping up with the Genshin Impact banners. The regular updates are great, but it also means Genshin Impact characters —and weapons—rotate in and out of the game regularly. It's easy to miss a hero you've got your eye on, either to bad luck or just by simply not realising their banner is active. Most characters will return at some point for a banner re-run, so all is not lost if you miss out the first time.

Banners—or event wishes—are at the heart of Genshin's gacha system. Primogems are used to wish on a banner, giving you a chance to roll a character or weapon from a pool of rewards. There's a pity mechanic, too, meaning you're guaranteed to get a five-star hero on your 90th character wish and a five-star weapon on the 80th pull from the weapon banner, Epitome Invocation.

So with all that in mind, here are the next Genshin Impact banners, as well as the current event wishes.

Current

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Current Genshin Impact banners

These event wishes are active until January 25. Both Shenhe and Yun Jin are new characters, while the weapon banner Epitome Invocation introduces Calamity Queller, the new five-star polearm.

The Transcendent One Returns

Shenhe (five-star)

(five-star) Yun Jin

Ningguang

Chongyun

Invitation to Mundane Life

Xiao (five-star)

Yun Jin

Ningguang

Chongyun

Epitome Invocation

Calamity Queller (five-star)

(five-star) Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (five-star)

Lithic Spear

The Flute

Favonius Greatsword

The Widsith

Favonius Warbow

Next

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Next Genshin Impact banners

The following event wishes are set to arrive during the second half of the 2.4 update on January 25 and will run until February 15:

Gentry of Hermitage

Zhongli (five-star)

Xingqiu

Beidou

Yanfei

Adrift in the Harbor

Ganyu (five-star)

Xingqiu

Beidou

Yanfei

Epitome Invocation

Vortex Vanquisher (five-star)

Amos' Bow (five-star)

Lithic Blade

Favonius Sword

Dragon's Bane

Favonius Codex

Sacrificial Bow

Previous

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Recent Genshin Impact banner history: Version 2.3

Secretum Secretorum (first phase)

Born of Ocean Swell

Eula (five-star)

Bennett

Noelle

Rosaria

Epitome Invocation

Freedom-Sworn (five-star)

Song of Broken Pines (five-star)

Wine and Song

Alley Hunter

Lion's Roar

Sacrificial Greatsword

Dragon's Bane

Oni's Royale (second phase)

Arataki Itto (five-star)

Gorou

Barbara

Xiangling

Epitome Invocation