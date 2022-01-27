Popular

How to solve the lantern riddles in Genshin Impact

By published

How to get started with the Wondrous Shadows event.

Genshin Impact Wondrous Shadows
(Image credit: miHoYo)

Stuck trying to solve the lantern riddles in the Genshin Impact Wondrous Shadows event? The Fleeting Colors in Flight kicked off on January 25, alongside the arrival of both Zhongli and Ganyu's banner reruns, and will run until February 12. Taking part in the event will give you the chance to snag all sorts of goodies, such as Primogems and even a free four-star Liyue character.

Wondrous Shadows is just one of the four events available during The Fleeting Colors in Flight. So if you're ready to jump straight in and find the solutions to the lantern puzzle, here's what you need to know about Genshin Impact Wondrous Shadows.

How to unlock The Fleeting Colors in Flight event 

To take part in this Liyue event, you need to be at least Adventure Rank 28 and be up to date with the most recent Archon quests—that's Chapter 1: Act 3, A New Star Approaches and Interlude Chapter: Act 1, The Crane Returns on the Wind. If you meet all the requirements, you can jump straight in. 

Genshin Impact Wondrous Shadows: How to solve the lantern riddles 

The Wondrous Shadows minigame presents you with lanterns of varying shapes which you then need to turn and rotate so the shadow they cast makes the silhouette of a specific object. You can rotate the lantern in any direction and while the concept sounds simple, the solutions can be tricky to figure out.

Here are the solutions to the first six lantern riddles (check the video above for a visual aid):

  • First riddle solution: Censer
  • Second riddle solution: Ship
  • Third riddle solution: Kite
  • Fourth riddle solution: Mountain
  • Fifth riddle solution: Scales
  • Sixth riddle solution: Mora

The challenge rewards for each riddle give you Primogems, Affluence Talisman, and Mora for your trouble. 

Sarah James

Sarah's earliest gaming memories involve playing Jet Set Willy on the ZX Spectrum at a friend's house. These days, and when not writing guides, most of her spare time goes into MMOs—though she's quite partial to JRPGs too. She has spent much of the last decade playing the likes of Star Wars: The Old Republic, TERA, Final Fantasy 14, and World of Warcraft. Sarah has been writing about games for several years and, before joining PC Gamer, freelanced for the likes of TechRadar, GamingBible, and Rock Paper Shotgun. One of her fondest hopes is to one day play through the ending of Final Fantasy X without breaking down into a sobbing heap. She probably has more wolves in Valheim than you.
See comments