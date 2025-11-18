We are bearing down on the final weeks of 2025, and somehow—somehow!—Baldur's Gate 3, a game that released more than two years ago (more than five years ago, if you count the lengthy early access stretch) is still banging the table at The Game Awards. It's reached the point where even developer Larian Studios seems a little baffled by the whole thing.

A quick recap: Baldur's Gate 3 ran the board on Game of the Year Awards in 2023, taking the big crown (and numerous other laurels) in the Steam Awards, The Game Awards, and the Golden Joysticks. It then continued to rumble in 2024, taking five trophies including Best Game and the Player's Choice awards at the 2024 BAFTAs and four more—including, again, Game of the Year—at the Gayming Awards.

It got to the point where Larian boss Swen Vincke was almost asking the world to please stop giving us awards, because the seemingly endless stream of accolades meant the development team "can't get closure. And you want to have closure at the end of a project." And then a month after that Baldur's Gate 3 won the 2024 Hugo Award for Best Game or Interactive Work, because sure, why not.

But now it's 2025 and surely Larian must be due for a break, right? Wrong. Baldur's Gate 3 isn't in the running for any awards related to 2025 releases at this year's Game Awards, but it is up for the Best Community Support trophy, alongside Final Fantasy 14, Fortnite, Helldivers 2, and No Man's Sky.

"It's a complete honour to have been nominated for Best Community Support again this year, but really, this nomination is a testament to your continued passion and enthusiasm for Baldur's Gate 3," the official Baldur's Gate 3 account wrote in response to the nomination on X. A measured statement. Nice. Normal.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The Larian Studios account had a slightly more bemused take on the situation, however.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Hey, it's a fair question, but the answer is obvious. For all the talk about "closure" and moving on to new things, Larian has continued to hammer out major updates for Baldur's Gate 3 over the two years since the game came out.

The whopping Patch 8, released in April, was the last major update, but there have been a few hotfixes since (such as the one that fixed "teeny tiny legs" syndrome) and in September the studio rolled out native Steam Deck support for Baldur's Gate 3, providing "better framerate, lower loading times, and smoother gameplay" on the handheld—a pretty big update in its own right that happened thanks largely to the efforts of one guy at the studio who started work on the project in his spare time. I'd call that award-winning community support, alright.

The Game Awards 2025 takes place on December 11. You can vote for your favorites now (and I really do think it'd be nice to throw one more bone to BG3) at thegamewards.com.