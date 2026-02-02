'What a disappointment': Arc Raiders players aren't happy with the latest Trophy Display project, namely because there's no trophy at the end of it

The Trophy Display project is a small part of Arc Raiders' latest Headwinds update. It's just another avenue for players to commit resources and get, well, better resources. It's nothing revolutionary, but hey, it's something to do. But some players feel rather misled by its naming.

"So, there is no Trophy Display at the end of the Trophy Display Project", Mims74 says. "I just finished the project. You just get a Jupiter and a guitar as a reward, and it's done. No Trophy Display, no way to exhibit anything, even the new ducks that I thought it was for.

"What a disappointment. Just call it 'Farm things and get rewards' or 'A long boring question, but it's called a project' next time, so I don't put my expectations too high." Scathing stuff from Mims74.

While some other players have been pointing out that this take may be slightly pedantic, I can sympathise with those who have been misled by the project's name. I also thought that the Trophy Display project would have players work toward building or kitting out a new display case. It's something that I've wanted in Arc Raiders for a while now.

280 item slots just isn't enough for me to store useful or high-level loot while also keeping my goofy trinkets around; a part of my soul crumbles away every time I have to take one of my rubber ducks out to the woodshed to make space for Matriarch Reactors or useful quest items. A display case would fix that, providing extra space to keep trinkets that could be used to decorate your room, or at least appear in it so you could admire your good work.

The display case could've also been a great opportunity for players to store and show off their battle prizes, whether that be parts of a Rocketeer or a Bastion or maybe a Queen or Matriarch reactor. You know, just to let everyone else in Speranza know you're well tough.

This isn't to say the rewards you get for finishing the Trophy Display project are bad. There are raider tokens, blueprints, and some epic rarity items up for grabs over the five levels, some of which are actually super helpful; I'd never say no to a bobcat blueprint

The Trophy Display project was perhaps a little misleading, but it's not bad for what it is. Although I do find the game loop of finding stuff to get more stuff a little funny, proper Magpie shenanigans.