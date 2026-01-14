'For those who have acrophobia': Arc Raiders players have discovered a way to snag one of the hardest achievements without having to wrangle a live Rocketeer

Some Arc Raiders players have managed to uncover a way to make snagging one of the hardest achievements in the game easier. Meaning acrophobia players no longer need to wrangle a live Rocketeer.

Death From Above is a pretty nasty achievement. With just 2.6% of players having earned it, it's still one of the hardest ones to get, and for a very good reason. To earn it, players must deal at least 50 damage to any enemy (arc or raider) while standing on top of a Rocketeer.

(Image credit: Embark)

Previously, players have used snap hooks or well-placed ledges to launch themselves through the air onto the back of a Rocketeer, tough stuff. But now player WoWAltoholic has revealed that it doesn't have to be so difficult: "PSA: You can get the Death From Above achievement by shooting arcs from atop a dead Rocketeer part." Of course, it's genius. Why didn't I think of that?

"Saw this tip a few days ago and confirmed it with two other players, you can stand on a dead rockeeter part and shoot a wasp or other arc to get this achievement," another player adds. "For those who have acrophobia. This should be easier this week with the Rocketeer trials." Now it's not all a walk in the park; you still need to either get really lucky and find a dead Rocketeer or kill one. Not an impossible task, but one still littered with danger.

Some raiders have got lucky, though, and encountered glitched Rocketeers that are easier to kill or jump on top of: "I got mine from standing on top of and pickaxing a tipped rocketeer stuck on the ground lol." So miracles can happen.

Other players have also pointed out that doing it this way does defeat the whimsy of the achievement, with EmotionalSet1743 saying, "But then you don't get to say 'time to die SpiderMan' into the mic." Very true, EmotionalSet1743, very true.

But getting on top of a live Rocketeer is no easy task and will usually end in death for you and anyone else caught up in the mayhem. Once you get close to one of these flying death robots, it'll sound its bone-chilling alarm and usually just start firing rockets all over the place. I should know, my squad and I nearly got knocked out by one yesterday.