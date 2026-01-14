'For those who have acrophobia': Arc Raiders players have discovered a way to snag one of the hardest achievements without having to wrangle a live Rocketeer
Ok, maybe I can get the achievement after all.
Some Arc Raiders players have managed to uncover a way to make snagging one of the hardest achievements in the game easier. Meaning acrophobia players no longer need to wrangle a live Rocketeer.
Death From Above is a pretty nasty achievement. With just 2.6% of players having earned it, it's still one of the hardest ones to get, and for a very good reason. To earn it, players must deal at least 50 damage to any enemy (arc or raider) while standing on top of a Rocketeer.
Previously, players have used snap hooks or well-placed ledges to launch themselves through the air onto the back of a Rocketeer, tough stuff. But now player WoWAltoholic has revealed that it doesn't have to be so difficult: "PSA: You can get the Death From Above achievement by shooting arcs from atop a dead Rocketeer part." Of course, it's genius. Why didn't I think of that?
"Saw this tip a few days ago and confirmed it with two other players, you can stand on a dead rockeeter part and shoot a wasp or other arc to get this achievement," another player adds. "For those who have acrophobia. This should be easier this week with the Rocketeer trials." Now it's not all a walk in the park; you still need to either get really lucky and find a dead Rocketeer or kill one. Not an impossible task, but one still littered with danger.
Some raiders have got lucky, though, and encountered glitched Rocketeers that are easier to kill or jump on top of: "I got mine from standing on top of and pickaxing a tipped rocketeer stuck on the ground lol." So miracles can happen.
PSA: You can get the Death From Above achievement by shooting ARC from atop a dead rockeeter part from r/ArcRaiders
Other players have also pointed out that doing it this way does defeat the whimsy of the achievement, with EmotionalSet1743 saying, "But then you don't get to say 'time to die SpiderMan' into the mic." Very true, EmotionalSet1743, very true.
But getting on top of a live Rocketeer is no easy task and will usually end in death for you and anyone else caught up in the mayhem. Once you get close to one of these flying death robots, it'll sound its bone-chilling alarm and usually just start firing rockets all over the place. I should know, my squad and I nearly got knocked out by one yesterday.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Arc Raiders Field Crates: How to use 'em
Arc Raiders Greasing Her Palms: Cartographer
Arc Raiders A Reveal in Ruins: Buried City pharmacies
Arc Raiders The Root of the Matter: Room with a view
Arc Raiders Armored Transports: Loot patrol cars
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.