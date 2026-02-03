Events are back in Arc Raiders as Embark fixes an issue that erased them from existence while also upping Bird City's frequency, 'so that all time zones get a chance to play'
"Well, I guess that's one way to solve the scheduling problems."
I had heard of the elusive Arc Raiders Bird City event. I'd seen pictures of it included in the Headwinds update, heard the tales of raiders dropping heaps of rare rubber ducks in dark alleyways, but I hadn't actually seen the event live for myself until today.
The Bird City map event adds more birds to Buried City with a higher chance of finding good loot on the rooftops, with new rare rubber ducks being among the items players are able to find here. It seemed like a cool way to spice Buried City up. Raiders only had one complaint: they couldn't play it.
Bird City is a non starter for us in GMT timezone with regular day jobs 😭 I wish Embark would consider a dynamic schedule to give everyone across the globe a chance at all game modes! What do others think, will we see this happening in a future patch or are we forever doomed? from r/ArcRaiders
Looking at the map schedule, many realised that this map event just wasn't available for some timezones. "Bird City is a nonstarter for us in the GMT timezone with regular day jobs," Jay-SA121 says. Jay's right, it's been a week since the Headwinds update went live and in all my hours playing, I never once saw it available on the map. Which makes sense as the original map schedule had the event live either during 9-5 work hours or after midnight.
"I wish Embark would consider a dynamic schedule to give everyone across the globe a chance at all game modes," Jay-SA121 continues. Well, as if by magic, the prayers of Jay and undoubtedly many other GMT players have been answered.
After a small hiccup last night where all the map events were wiped from existence—"Well, I guess that's one way to solve the scheduling problems"—Embark jumped into action, fixing the bug but also changing the event rota.
"Last night, there was an issue with the map conditions schedule," the community manager at Embark, Ossen, says in the official Discord. "We just pushed an update enabling this week's schedule while also increasing the frequency of Bird City. No download required, but please restart your game to update. We will keep revising and try to find a schedule for all conditions so that all time zones get a chance to play."
All the map events are back up and running as of writing this, and funnily enough, as I had to go and check it out for myself, I also managed to get a glimpse of Bird City for the first time. It's still scheduled during GMT working hours, but it is at a different time than usual, so fingers crossed it'll also be available to play this evening or at least some other reasonable time.
