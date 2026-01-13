Even after its success, Embark design lead is still lukewarm on AI usage for Arc Raiders: 'I don't think it's fallen any way or the other'

arc raiders medic
(Image credit: Embark)

Arc Raiders was one of 2025's hits—and while it's always hard to predict which live service will be the next actually successful one, that by itself isn't the most notable thing about it. It's an extraction shooter, and if you get one of those off the ground, it'll continue to be popular. Its largest impact on the industry has been the conversation around AI.

The game's developed by Embark Studios, creators of The Finals, and has routinely dipped its toes into hot water over the usage of generative AI to produce voice lines. Statements have sometimes even contradicted each other.

For example, in the story I just linked, Embark Studios CEO Patrick Söderlund was quick to emphasise that the studio wasn't using it to "replace people", even though replacing work you'd otherwise need a voice actor to come in and record is, uh, doing that. He then goes on to talk effusively about how Embark couldn't have made its two games without it, which strikes me as strange—either you replaced work that would've cost money you didn't have, or you didn't do that.

That's a pretty big admission that the game's text-to-speech AI generation is a stopgap, especially since its design director is iffy on the result being high-quality. Which it isn't; I'll confess, I bounced off Arc Raiders—partially because I don't like extraction shooters, but also because I'm a curmudgeon when it comes to AI, and hearing the listless, bland text-to-speech rattle off voice-lines made me feel like I'd been tricked into watching YouTube shorts slop, not playing a videogame that costs money.

And sure, small studios, big dreams, couldn't afford voice actors, yadda yadda yadda. I don't know how much I'm convinced by all of that, even if I can see the argument—but I'm more or less with Neil Newbon on this one. If you've got the cash now, surely paying actual voice actors is pocket change.

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

