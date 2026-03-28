Owlcat says everything in its new Expanse RPG 'will definitely 100 percent be human-made,' but also that generative AI will be used for 'vision coordination' and 'inspiration'

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Another highly-anticipated RPG has been spotted with its hands in the generative AI jar.

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn key art showing the game&#039;s main cast arranged on white field with blue crystals underneath.
(Image credit: Owlcat)

It's only Saturday afternoon, so there's still time for you to be at your most disappointed this week. CRPG magnate Owlcat recently reiterated that its upcoming action RPG, The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, is making use of generative AI in its development—though the studio is trying to assure players it's not a big deal.

As PR manager Katharina Popp told Eurogamer, "We don't use it to create any assets that will be in the game … We use it a lot for prototyping, trying things out, placeholders. They will all be replaced at the end." She continued that "it's basically for being able to iterate faster. But we don't use it to write, we don't use AI voice actors, so everything that will be in the final version will definitely 100 percent be human made."

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It's not clear how "inspiration" and "creative search" are different from or necessarily predate conceptualization—these are all wordy ways to describe someone having an idea—and I'm not entirely sure why AI is necessary to develop concepts for a game with both a TV series and nine novels to pull from. But Popp's note about prototypes and placeholders seems to be the go-to defense for AI in games right now.

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Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

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