Mushrooms are oddly one of the trickiest foods to find in Arc Raiders, but what Scrappy wants, Scrappy gets. By this point, you'll have already been sent to track down everything from lemons and apricots to prickly pears, olives, and a cat bed, yet somehow mushrooms—fungi you'd have thought would overrun old buildings in the post-apocalypse—are among the most annoying to find.

Don't worry, though, your search for random food is almost over, and once you know where to look, mushrooms aren't too bad to collect. You'll likely just need to do a few repetitive runs to farm them up.

Where to find mushrooms in Arc Raiders

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

The best places you can find mushrooms are:

Inside Hydroponic Dome Complex and on the surrounding trees on the Dam Battlegrounds map.

On trees south of Little Hangar in the north of the Spaceport map, just outside the East Container Yard.

Generally, mushrooms are located on trees or in dank areas in Nature locations. This is why you'll find multiple spawns inside Hydroponic Dome Complex (often in the little planters) and on the trees surrounding this location and the nearby river on Dam Battlegrounds. It's a large area, so expect quite a bit of wandering area the woods, but you should be able to get a good handful and safely extract at the nearby lift.

However, I've also found the pipes on the top floor of Water Treatment Control to be worth checking. It's a small area, so much less walking around, though there's no guarantee that they'll spawn, at least in great numbers.

Keep in mind that both locations are pretty dangerous areas and mushrooms are hard to spot, so don't get caught out while scavenging.

As mentioned, another possible location is a bunch of trees between Little Hanger and East Container Yard on Spaceport. This isn't marked as a Nature area, but they're a very common spawn here.

Mushrooms are, unsurprisingly, a Nature item, so you'll have a better chance of finding them during the Lush Blooms modifier when it's active.